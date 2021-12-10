Barcelona in danger of losing starlet as Liverpool aim to trigger release clause - Reports

Barcelona are in serious danger of losing midfield sensation Gavi as Liverpool aims to trigger his release clause in January. This news is coming through according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via International Business Times).

Gavi is the latest superstar to come out of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy. The 17-year-old midfielder is already a first-team regular for Blaugrana and has also earned four caps for the Spanish national team. However, Barcelona are in danger of losing their starlet due to their shortcomings in the Champions League.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool are ready to trigger the €50 million release clause present in Gavi's Barcelona contract. The Reds see him as a great long-term investment due to his tender age. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has himself short-listed the 17-year-old midfielder for a January move.

Barcelona suffered a shock exit from the UEFA Champions League after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Germany. According to reports from ESPN, a number of Barcelona players have put a hold on their contract talks due to their exit from Europe's premier club competition.

Barcelona have already extended the contracts of Ansu Fati and Pedri which include a release clause of €1 billion. The Catalan giants are planning to do the same with Gavi's contract should he accept to sign one.

Liverpool have been relatively inactive in the transfer window compared to their Premier League rivals. The only summer signing the Reds made was Ibrahima Konate, who arrived from RB Leipzig for a fee of around €40 million.

Liverpool have started to give youngsters a chance similar to Barcelona

Barcelona have been synonymous with giving youngsters a chance in the first-team. More recently, the Catalan giants have given regular first-team football to the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Nico and Ansu Fati.

Liverpool have also started to provide first-team opportunities to their youngsters. However, it is not as much as Barcelona have been giving to their youth prospects over the years.

Liverpool have seen the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher get first-team football on quite a regular basis. The Reds recently handed a first-team debut to youngster Tyler Morton. The 19-year-old midfielder has also played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool's previous two Champions League ties against FC Porto and AC Milan.

Unlike Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp usually plays his youngsters in games where he wants to give rest to his first-team.

