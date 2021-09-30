Barcelona board to make Dani Olmo approach in January, Koeman's future to be decided in next few days - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

The situation at FC Barcelona is definitely complicated. President Joan Laporta will have to make a final decision regarding Ronald Koeman's future in the next few hours or days.

Ronald Koeman is under immense pressure after Barcelona's 0-3 defeat against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League. The uncertainty about Koeman clearly does not help the club's planning. With a possible change of manager, even the decisions on some players and strategies could be different over the next few months.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Koeman Ronald Koeman: “I don’t know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It’s not in my hands”. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB Ronald Koeman: “I don’t know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It’s not in my hands”. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Koeman

It is a delicate moment for the Barcelona board, which is dedicating itself to a final decision primarily on the Koeman issue. Barcelona will then focus on the next transfer window in January to find solutions. The Catalan giants are struggling in both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.

In short, there is a need for a change and fresh air around this Barcelona side and Laporta is certainly aware of it, as is the whole board.

Barcelona interested in signing 'perfect' Dani Olmo

Brazil v Spain: Gold Medal Match Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Over the last few days of the transfer window in August, Barcelona tried to realize a signing that immediately proved to be almost impossible.

They were interested in signing RB Leipzig's Spanish star Dani Olmo. Able to play as a winger and centrally as a "false nueve", Barça considered him to be the perfect player.

They even tried to sign him on loan with the option to buy during Deadline Day. An offer immediately rejected by RB Leipzig: German clubs have always disliked negotiating for their best players at the end of the market and in the second part of August, imagine during Deadline Day!

Yet Barcelona wanted to try because the player is highly appreciated by everyone at the club, from the board to the coaching staff.

Olmo also perfectly fits the identity of the player that Barçelona are looking for: fast, technical, of international level and also Spanish. All skills appreciated by the board.

For this reason, Barcelona's decision is not to stop at that Deadline Day approach for Dani Olmo which was rejected by RB Leipzig. In fact, Barça will try again to buy Dani Olmo between January and next summer.

His name is high on the club's priority list to strengthen in the coming months. Olmo is not a potential "panic buy" idea but a very important target for the Barcelona board. The player himself would be open to a possible transfer to Barça in the future. However, he does not want to disrespect RB Leipzig who believed in him and have been showing him practically total trust for some time.

This is why Barcelona will have to reach an agreement with Leipzig. Olmo will not enter into the negotiation game "alone". A difficult negotiation will have to be conducted at a very difficult financial moment for the Catalan club.

Also Read

Creativity and intelligence will be needed in the Barçelona strategy, unless a change of manager also changes the plan for Dani Olmo and his future from a Barça perspective.

Meanwhile, Olmo waits. He knows that from Catalonia, people are keeping a close eye on him and continue to think about him. Between January and June, there will be new approaches and Dani Olmo could become the protagonist of the future market.

Edited by Ashwin