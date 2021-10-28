"Barcelona board started contacts with Xavi weeks ago" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on club's managerial situation following Koeman's sacking

Barcelona have reportedly been in contact with club legend Xavi Hernandez for "weeks" regarding the managerial position. The Blaugrana parted ways with Ronald Koeman late yesterday (October 27).

Barcelona have endured a woeful 2021-22 club season so far. They began their campaign with an exciting 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad, but have only won four matches in all competitions since.

The club find themselves ninth in La Liga, six points off arch-rivals Real Madrid in first place. Barcelona also run the risk of exiting the Champions League in the group stage for the first time since the 1998-99 season. The Catalans are currently in third place, having won just once and lost twice while scoring just one goal.

Last weekend, Barcelona hosted Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. A tepid performance saw the home side lose the match 2-1 in front of more than 85,000 unimpressed fans at the Nou Camp. The Blaugrana had to bounce back in last night's clash away to Rayo Vallecano to keep pace with the teams in the top four.

However, another poor performance that saw the team show very little threat going forward meant Rayo picked up a 1-0 victory. The result effectively put an end to Ronald Koeman's time at the club, with Barcelona announcing they had "relieved" Koeman of his duties as manager later in the evening.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach

Rumors have been floating around about the Dutchman's possible replacement with the likes of Xavi Hernandez, Marcelo Gallardo and Erik ten Hag linked. Now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona have been in conversations with Xavi for quite some time now.

Romano tweeted:

"Barcelona board started contacts with Xavi weeks ago. Talks will continue today to check the situation with Al-Sadd and resolve issues. Announcement not imminent yet - process just started. Xavi wants Barça job."

Romano added that Sergi Barjuan, who is currently the coach of Barcelona B, is likely to take over as the interim coach.

"Sergi Barjuan option if FCB will need an ‘interim’ coach."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona board started contacts with Xavi weeks ago. Talks will continue today to check the situation with Al-Sadd and resolve issues. Announcement not imminent yet - process just started 🔵🔴 #FCB Xavi wants Barça job.Sergi Barjuan option if FCB will need an ‘interim’ coach. Barcelona board started contacts with Xavi weeks ago. Talks will continue today to check the situation with Al-Sadd and resolve issues. Announcement not imminent yet - process just started 🔵🔴 #FCBXavi wants Barça job.Sergi Barjuan option if FCB will need an ‘interim’ coach. https://t.co/AMT0O4uc2g

Xavi appointment imminent as Ronald Koeman's Barcelona tenure reaches its end

Spain Training & Press Conference - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Dutch tactician Ronald Koeman's job has always been on the line following a spectacular collapse late in the 2020-21 season. Barcelona struggled to get results and lost the league despite receiving numerous chances to go atop the table.

Many believed Koeman's time at the club would end in the summer, with Al-Sadd boss Xavi emerging as the most realistic option. However, new Barcelona president Joan Laporta backed Koeman to see out another season and hopefully achieve more with a relatively new-look squad.

Unfortunately, the Dutch tactician has struggled again this season. Barcelona have been extremely inconsistent on all parts of the pitch and have had to depend on inexperienced youngsters to bail them out. At times, the club's play has also made Koeman look extremely out of his depth.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overall, Koeman oversaw Barcelona in 67 matches. They won 40 of those games and lost 16, while scoring 2.10 goals per game and shipping an alarming 1.15. He also guided Barcelona to the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 season and brought several youngsters into the first team. This includes the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and others.

With Xavi's appointment looking imminent, it remains to be seen how the Barcelona legend expands on the immense youth potential within the squad.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava