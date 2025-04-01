Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi fitness update ahead of crunch Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has provided an update on Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid. He has confirmed that both players are ready to play.

Ad

The Blaugrana will face Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Barca had some doubts over their squad with regards to fitness, especially Raphinha and Cubarsi. However, Flick has now confirmed that both are available.

In his pre-match press conference, the German coach said about Raphinha (via Mundo Deportivo):

"he is absolutely prepared for this match against Atlético."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, he added about Cubarsi:

"Cubarsí is prepared, like Raphinha. We have given him a little more time to recover and it has been, I think, the right decision. He already had minutes against Girona and tomorrow he will be able to play too."

Raphinha was seen wearing bandages in training after returning from international duty with Brazil. He remained on the bench in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday as well.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cubarsi suffered an injury in Spain's UEFA Nations League quarter-finals first-leg clash against the Netherlands. He returned to Barca and featured off the bench against Girona, playing just nine minutes.

Hansi Flick asserts that Barcelona want to win Copa del Rey this season

The Blaugrana appointed Hansi Flick as manager in the summer, and it has worked really well. They have won the Supercopa de Espana, beating Real Madrid in the final, and also lead the LaLiga table. They are now two steps away from the Copa del Rey trophy as well.

Ad

Ahead of the semi-final second-leg match against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona boss Flick highlighted his side's achievements so far. However, he also asserted the importance of Wednesday's clash, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

"My attitude is always the same, you always have to try. We'll see the result. My team plays well, we are proud. They work fantastically, what has been achieved has not been lucky. They deserve it and I want to thank all the assistants and colleagues for their work.

Ad

"It's an important game, we know it. We have won the Super Cup, but it is past. We want the Cup, and it won't be easy. Atlético is a fantastic team. Until the last minute he is there, he knows how to play. It will be really difficult for us."

Barcelona have won one, drawn one, and lost one of their three games across competitions against Atletico Madrid this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback