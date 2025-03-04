Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides response when asked about a potential Neymar Jr return to club in the summer

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has distanced himself from playing any role in Neymar Junior's potential return to the club this summer. The 33-year-old spent four successful seasons at the Camp Nou.

Currently at his boyhood club Santos - whom he joined this year after mutually ending his Al-Hilal stint in Saudi Arabia - Neymar was at Barca between 2013 and 2017. Together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the trio formed one of the most devastating attacking triumvirates in the game at the time.

Neymar left the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 to Paris Saint-Germain on a reported record transfer of €222 million. After six injury-plagued seasons, the all-time Brazil top-scorer moved to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2013. However, an ACL injury meant that he didn't feature much for the reigning Saudi Pro League champions.

He joined Santos on a six-month deal earlier this year. Amid reports of Neymar's potential Camp Nou return, Flick said that there are other people at the club who would look into it (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“That’s not my job. I am completely focused on the games. Signings are the job of other positions in the club, not mine”.

Neymar has made a fine start on his return to Santos, bagging three goals and as many assists in seven games across competitions.

How did Neymar Junior fare at Barcelona?

Former Barcelona attacker Neymar Junior

As mentioned above, Neymar Junior spent a successful four-season spell at Barcelona. In 186 games across competitions, he bagged 105 goals and 76 assists.

Together with his good friends Messi and Suarez up front, Barca wreaked havoc in Spain and Europe, winning two La Liga and one UEFA Champions League, the latter coming as part of a continental treble in the 2014-15 season.

In that historic campaign, Neymar contributed 39 goals and 10 assists in 51 games across competitions. That included 22 goals and nine assists in 33 games in La Liga. The Brazilian also netted 10 times in 12 UEFA Champions League outings and provided seven goals and an assist in six games in Barca's victorious Copa del Rey campaign.

