Barcelona boss Xavi addresses rumours of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return and Memphis Depay's sale

Barcelona boss Xavi has played down reports that the club may re-sign Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Spaniard also claims that there has been no development regarding a potential sale of Memphis Depay.

Speculation has grown in the Spanish media that Aubameyang, 33, could be in line for a quick return to the Camp Nou. Spanish journalist Javi Miguel reported that the Gabonese striker wants to leave Chelsea and has talked with Xavi about a potential reunion.

However, Xavi says that he's happy with the squad at his disposal and that Barcelona don't plan on making any changes in the January transfer window. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We are happy with the squad. In principle, there will be no changes. There has been no meeting."

Aubameyang has endured a miserable time at Chelsea since arriving from Barcelona in the summer for £10 million. He has scored just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

He enjoyed a short spell at the Camp Nou last season after joining the club on a free transfer from Arsenal in January last year. The Gabonese bagged 13 goals in 24 games for Xavi's side.

Xavi also touched on Memphis Depay's situation, with the Dutch attacker's deal expiring in the summer:

“Depay? We do not know anything. We will see what happens. I told the board that I’d be happy if the squad remains as it is."

Depay, 28, has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou this season, making just four appearances and scoring once as injuries have plagued him. He arrived at the club as a free agent in 2021. According to transfer expert Romano, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the Dutch forward.

Barcelona's Franck Kessie may leave club just six months after arriving

Kessie is struggling at the Camp Nou.

Kessie has struggled at Barcelona since arriving as a free agent last summer. The Ivorian has made 15 appearances, starting six, scoring one goal. He joined the Blaugrana from AC Milan, where he made a name for himself as one of Serie A's top midfielders. He scored 37 goals and contributed 16 assists in 223 games.

However, things haven't panned out well for him in Catalonia. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Kessie could be on his way out after just six months. The Blaugrana reportedly feel his signing has been unsuccessful.

Kessie has been linked with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. It remains to be seen whether he will be a Barcelona player once the transfer window slams shut.

