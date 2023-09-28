Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez believes youngster's 1-v-1 ability is comparable to club legend Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has likened Lamine Yamal's dribbling ability to Blaugrana legend and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.

Yamal, 16, has emerged as one of the most promising wide operators in the world this year. He made his debut in his team's 4-0 La Liga win over Real Betis earlier this April, featuring in seven minutes of action.

A left-footed versatile attacker, Yamal has broken into Xavi's plans this season. He has started three of his eight appearances across competitions so far, registering three assists.

Speaking in a press conference, Xavi asserted that Yamal reminds him of Lionel Messi due to his 1-v-1 ability. He said (quotes via GOAL):

"He's got the ability in one-on-one situations, you have to look for him. As with [Ousmane] Dembele, with Messi... we must get the ball to him. We have to make the most of it and give this type of player a boost."

Xavi continued he is keen to emulate his predecessors' efforts of handling top talents like the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"They are good examples, [Frank] Rijkaard's management with Leo. He had injuries at the beginning. We have to be cautious with Lamine too. In time, he will surely help us more and more on the pitch."

Sharing further thoughts on Lamine Yamal's development process, Xavi added:

"We treat him like someone who is 16 years old, who is in training. We are close to him. We see him well when he's in training. He'll be up against [Sergio] Ramos or [Jesus] Navas, competitive animals at 36."

Barcelona, who are third in the 2023-24 La Liga table, will next be in action against Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic on Saturday (September 30).

Lionel Messi opens up on his Barcelona tattoo

During a recent interview with Argentine comedian Miguel Granados, Lionel Messi was queried about the tattoo on his left leg. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner shed light on his reworked tattoo, saying (quotes via MARCA):

"I got this tattoo to show my love for the club that made me what I am. It turned out well: ball, 10, Argentina and Barcelona."

The 36-year-old spent over two decades in Barcelona after rising through their academy ranks. He helped them lift a staggering 35 trophies, contributing 672 goals, and 303 assists in 778 matches across all competitions.

He has been in fine form at Inter Miami so far this season. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 12 appearances for Tata Martino's side and is currently out of action with a muscle problem.