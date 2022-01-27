Barcelona boss Xavi meets Ousmane Dembele's agent in bid to end saga - Reports

Desperate to put an end to the Ousmane Dembele saga, Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly met with the Frenchman’s agent Moussa Sissoko this week.

The Blaugrana do not want to keep a player who is not committed to the cause and have given Dembele two choices. Either he renews his contract, which is expiring in six months, or he moves out of the club in the winter transfer window itself. So far, the club have not had any luck on either front.

As per Sport, Dembele’s agent Sissoko has told Xavi that his client has no intention of staying at the club in the long run. Although Dembele star has not signed a pre-contract with any other football club, he does not wish to continue with the Catalonian outfit.

total Barça @totalBarca According to Marca, Xavi is said to have told Dembele's agent that "If Ousmane doesn't renew or leave now, he will never wear the Barça shirt again."



Boom. According to Marca, Xavi is said to have told Dembele's agent that "If Ousmane doesn't renew or leave now, he will never wear the Barça shirt again."Boom. https://t.co/9Q5G17Ul9G

The outlet also claims that Jordi Cruyff, who serves Barcelona in a strategic role, was also present at the meeting between Sissoko and Xavi. The club’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, who stirred up controversy earlier this month after asking Dembele to leave, wasn’t at the meeting due to COVID-19.

Dembele has allegedly had contact with PSG about a possible move, but no offer is believed to be on the table at the moment. With less than five days remaining in the winter transfer window, the winger is unlikely to find a suitor in time. If he ends up staying at Camp Nou for the remainder of the season, minutes could be hard to come by for the wantaway star.

Barcelona closing in on Wolverhampton star Adama Traore

With Ousmane Dembele’s future still in the air, the Blaugrana are already working to add a pacey winger to their ranks. As per reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore is on the La Liga giants’ radar and a deal could be completed in the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @saraescriu. #FCB Barcelona are in talks with Wolves for Adama Traoré. Details still to be sorted out, like final ‘formula’ and potential buy option included - negotiations on. Deal called by @gerardromero Barcelona are in talks with Wolves for Adama Traoré. Details still to be sorted out, like final ‘formula’ and potential buy option included - negotiations on. Deal called by @gerardromero @saraescriu. 🇪🇸 #FCB

Also Read Article Continues below

The club are looking to get the player on loan for now but a purchase option could be included in the clause. It’s being claimed that Dembele’s current contractual situation will have no bearings on Traore’s transfer. Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have also inquired about the winger, but Barcelona’s involvement has complicated the move for them.

Edited by Diptanil Roy