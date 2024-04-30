Barcelona boss Xavi offers honest opinion on Ronald Araujo conceding penalty in 4-2 win against Valencia

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has opened up about Ronaldo Araujo after his mistake in their 4-2 win over Valencia on Monday, April 29.

Barca started off their La Liga clash at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium well as Fermin Lopez gave them the lead in the 22nd minute. However, a poor error from Marc-Andre ter Stegen allowed Hugo Duro to equalise in the 27th minute.

Things got worse for the hosts as 10 minutes later Araujo fouled Peter Gonzalez in the box. The Uruguayan was arguably lucky to escape without any card but Pepelu converted the resulting penalty to make it 2-1 for Valencia.

After the game, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez spoke about Araujo, who has been prone to mistakes this season. The Spaniard said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Araujo and the others are all very young footballers. Everyone still has to learn a lot and situations like today’s are learning experiences. Ronald has also saved us many times on many occasions."

Araujo has now conceded two penalties, has received two red cards, and also made two errors leading to a goal across competitions this season. He did make amends in the game against Valencia though as he provided an assist and hit the post once as well.

Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili handled the ball outside the area, being the last man, and was sent off in the first-half stoppage time. Robert Lewandowski's second-half hat-trick secured all three points for Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez on Barcelona's win over Valencia

While the La Liga title appears lost, Barcelona had to beat Valencia to retain their second place in the standings above Girona. They started off well but two errors cost them two goals in the first half. Eventually, Mamardashvili's sending-off and Lewandowski's hat trick helped them prevail.

Barca had 81% possession and made 27 attempts with 13 being on target while Valencia had 3/5 attempts on target. After the game, Xavi pointed out where his side lacked, saying:

"We were good, but individual errors still cost us dearly. We weren’t good on second balls. We won because we took advantage of set pieces. All of us have to improve next season. That’s very clear."

With the win, Barcelona are now second in the standings, 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid with five games remaining. They are two points above Girona, who they face next away on May 4. Their last encounter ended in a 4-2 win for Girona at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium.