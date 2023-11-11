Barcelona boss Xavi provides fitness update on Frenkie de Jong and Pedri ahead of upcoming games

Barcelona manager Xavi has positive news regarding Frenkie de Jong and Pedri's fitness ahead of clashes against Alaves and Rayo Vallecano.

De Jong has been absent from the Blaugrana's last nine games across competitions due to an ankle sprain. The Dutch midfielder last played in a 3-2 win against Celta Vigo in La Liga on September 23.

While the 26-year-old will miss Barcelona's clash with Alaves tomorrow (November 12), Xavi has good news regarding his return. He said (via BarcaUniversal):

"Frenkie de Jong will be available for the game against Rayo Vallecano. Pedri is 100%."

Meanwhile, Pedri has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the majority of the season but has made substitute appearances in his side's last two games. He was part of the side that suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 7).

It comes as a boost for Xavi whose side have faltered as of late. The Catalan giants were beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. They did bounce back with a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad.

However, Barcelona were then beaten 1-0 by Shakhtar, the Blaugrana's first loss of their European campaign. Thus, De Jong and Pedri's availability will help aid the reigning La Liga champions' current situation.

Barca head into their clash with Alaves third in La Liga, with eight wins in 12 games. Xavi looks set to be able to call upon both creative players for their encounter with Vallecano on November 25.

Xavi is confident Barcelona will bounce back from their difficult situation

The Blaugrana have endured a disappointing spell.

Xavi insists Barcelona will make it out of their rocky period and feels his players have the right attitude. He said (via Football Espana):

"I think it’s time to tweak things and come up with some variation. It’s time for the coach and the players to reunite. We must restore order. We played a bad game in Hamburg but the attitude has never been lacking. There’s a very healthy group, we’re a family and we’re on the right track. This team really wants to win."

The Blaugrana boss said that his team have analyzed their recent mistakes and doesn't feel that the upcoming international break will be disruptive:

"I think we trained well and have analysed the mistakes correctly. The calendar has been like this (international break next) and we knew that the players would leave with their national teams. It doesn’t change anything.”

Barca won La Liga last season, doing so for the first time since 2019. However, they have started this campaign off questionably with many doubting their hopes of successfully retaining their La Liga crown.