Barcelona boss Xavi provides fitness update on Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri after they get substituted in win over Alaves

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri aren't injured following their La Liga clash against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, February 3.

The Blaugrana beat Alaves 3-1 at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Gundogan doubled it in the 49th minute. Samu Omorodion made it 2-1 two minutes later.

In the 59th minute, Gundogan went down due to what seemed like a back injury. He was replaced by striker Vitor Roque, who scored for Barcelona in the 63rd minute to complete the scoring. The youngster was then sent off in the 72nd minute after receiving two yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Pedri was also subbed off in the 74th minute in place of Fermin Lopez. Hence, after the game, there were some concerns regarding his and Gundogan's fitness. Xavi provided an update on the duo, saying (via Barca Universal):

"There are no injuries today. Gündogan had a knock on his back, but it's nothing... I replaced Pedri because he was tired. I've brought in Fermín to provide a little more legs to the team."

Gundogan has been a key player for Barcelona, having arrived from Manchester City last summer. He has made nine assists in 34 games across competitions this season, which is his career-best in the top five leagues.

Pedri, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season and has made 19 appearances across competitions this season. He has registered two goals and three assists in that time.

Xavi praises Barcelona's defense following their win over Alaves

The Blaugrana have had a disappointing 2023-24 season so far and their defense has come under scrutiny. Barcelona have conceded 30 goals in 23 La Liga games so far this season. For context, they conceded just 20 league goals in the entire 2022-23 campaign, where they won the league title.

They put in a good performance against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, winning 3-1. Manager Xavi was especially pleased with his side's defense, as he said (via Barca Universal):

"We defended well today. We didn't get many chances either, but we were very good at defending with and without the ball. Not everyone wins here like this, this stadium is complicated."

Alaves had 13 attempts on goal with two being on target while Barcelona had 5/8 attempts on target.

Barca are now third in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here