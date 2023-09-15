Barcelona boss Xavi provides injury update on Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo ahead of Real Betis fixture

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez provided injury updates on Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo ahead of their La Liga clash against Real Betis on Saturday, September 16.

The Blaugrana have made a good start to their season, winning three games and drawing one. They are currently third in the standings with 10 points, two behind league leaders and arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

Barcelona face Real Betis, a side who have dealt damage to the former in recent years. Manuel Pellegrini's men are seventh with seven points and will be aiming to cause an upset.

Xavi addressed Ilkay Gundogan's injury that the Manchester City icon sustained against France while on international duty with Germany last week. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Gundogan had the blow on his back. We will see how he is today and we will decide tomorrow, although in principle he should be fit to play tomorrow.”

The Blaugrana boss also gave an update on Ronald Araujo. The defender has only played one game this season due to suffering a hamstring injury during the first week of the season:

“Araujo is also progressing well.”

Pedri injured his right thigh during training on August 24 and was expected to be out for around the month. Xavi refused to focus on the 20-year-old saying:

“All players have an injury prevention plan. We should not focus on Pedri. There are injuries in all teams due to the demanding schedule. It’s inevitable with stress and fatigue.”

Barcelona will more than likely need to secure all three points so they don't fall behind Real Madrid at the start of the season as they look to retain their title. But it appears they will definitely miss out on the services of Araujo and Pedri.

When Ilkay Gundogan revealed the moment he decided to join Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan revealed earlier this summer that he decided to join the club after he won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona on June 26 as a free agent, penning a two-year contract with the club. He inherited the No. 22 shirt, ending his seven-year tenure with Manchester City where he won 14 trophies.

When asked about when he decided to join the club, he replied (via FC Barcelona's official website):

"Well, I didn't make the decision 100% until after the Champions League final. We had talks (with Barça) before that, my contract was coming to an end and there was a bit of uncertainty about my future. But I tried to leave that to one side because it was probably the most important game of my career, the Champions League final in Istanbul."

He added:

"I was really focused on the game and on winning. For that reason, I wanted to take my time and not take the decision before. Once the game was over and we won, you naturally start to think about your future and you decide."

Ilkay Gundogan has made four appearances for the Blaugrana to date, providing two assists.