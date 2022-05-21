Barcelona boss Xavi remains coy on Ousmane Dembele's future at club

Barcelona manager Xavi was unable to provide details on Ousmane Dembele's future ahead of the club's final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal on Sunday, May 22.

The 24-year-old has been in great form for the Blaugrana in recent months, becoming a key player in the starting lineup. However, his contract expires at the end of the season.

As per Dean Jones, Barcelona were keen to offload Dembele in January, as he had just six months left on his contract.

Chelsea were linked with a move for the forward, but a deal failed to materialise. The winger has since been reintegrated into the starting lineup and has been one of their standout players in the second half of the season.

Dembele has provided 11 assists in his last 13 league games, helping the Blaugrana seal second place in the league standings. Xavi is hopeful the winger will stay at the club but he was coy about Sunday's game being Dembele's last for the Blaugrana.

"It could be, as for other players too.. but he could also renew. He's a decisive player. I really like him, I'm optimistic. I hope Ousmane will continue here at Barca," said Xavi as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old is finally producing the goods consistently after four seasons at Camp Nou marred by injuries and disciplinary issues. He is still seen as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. So Barcelona will be keen to keep hold of him this summer.

Ousmane Dembele could be keen to stay at Barcelona

Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele is the top assist provider in La Liga this season despite playing just 20 league games.

He has also formed an impressive partnership with Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Dembele is thriving under Xavi and is finally showing signs of reaching his full potential in a Barcelona shirt.

Furthermore, the club are seemingly heading in the right direction under the Spanish tactician. They were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table when he arrived midway through the season.

Ousmane knows that staying at Barça could mean losing money, as he already received better proposals.



But Dembélé has not decided yet, he's happy with Xavi - Barça will try to find a solution to improve their bid.

The club are, therefore, likely to back Xavi during the summer and help him assemble a squad to challenge for the league title next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ousmane Dembele is happy at Barcelona. However, he could be forced to take a pay cut to stay at the Camp Nou due to the club's poor financial situation.

