Barcelona boss Xavi suspended for 2 La Liga fixtures after picking up red card in win against Atletico Madrid - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has been handed a two-game suspension in La Liga following his sending-off in his side's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on March 18. The Spanish manager will watch from the stands for two games when the league returns after this month's international break.

Xavi's sending-off during the game against Atletico Madrid was his second of the campaign. The former Al-Sadd manager received two yellow cards for consistent verbal complaints and shouting, as well as gesturing at the referee at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Barcelona manager was unhappy with some decisions from referee Sanchez Martinez that did not go his way, and he was vocal in his complaints. The Competitions Committee decided on a two-game sentence for the 44-year-old manager, who will now miss games against Las Palmas and Cadiz, as per SPORT.

The former Spain international received a yellow card from the referee for complaining that a foul on Ilkay Gundogan was not punished with a booking. Minutes later, he received his second yellow for complaining after a penalty was not awarded to his team.

The committee also decided to hand Xavi a €600 fine and the club a fine of €700 for the misdemeanor of its manager in the game. The club intends to contest this ruling from the league and hopes to have the Spanish manager in the dugout for the games against Las Palmas and Cadiz.

If their appeals are unsuccessful, Xavi will only return to the bench for next month's El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu, the last of his reign at the club. The manager oversaw a 2-1 defeat to Los Blancos earlier this season and will be keen to avoid a repeat in next month's crucial clash.

Atletico Madrid win boosts Barcelona's slim title hopes

Xavi took his Barcelona side to face Atletico Madrid, who have the best home record in La Liga, in a must-win tie. Los Colchoneros had not lost at home all season but Barcelona needed to win to close the gap to Real Madrid at the summit of the standings.

Atletico loanee João Felix haunted the side again as he opened the scoring for the visitors shortly before Xavi was sent off in the first half. Robert Lewandowski scored his side's second a minute into the second half before Fermin Lopez rounded off the scoring.

The win for Barcelona saw them leapfrog Girona to second place in La Liga this season with nine games left to play. La Blaugrana are now eight points behind Real Madrid and could further narrow the gap when they meet on April 21.