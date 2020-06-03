Barcelona can give up Lionel Messi for Lautaro, quips former Inter president

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez can potentially wreak havoc for Barcelona

In a sensational interview with Radio Catalunya, former Inter president Massimo Moratti has made a humorous, albeit outrageous demand. He suggested that Barcelona should send Lionel Messi to Italy if they want to avail the services of Inter Milan's young Argentine sensation Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona has been rigorous in its pursuit of Martinez for nearly a year. The Catalans see Lautaro Martinez as the natural heir to Luis Suarez and hope to bring him to the Camp Nou and field him alongside his national team captain Lionel Messi.

'You can't hold someone who wants to be somewhere else'



Inter Milan warned about denying Lautaro Martinez his dream move to Barcelona https://t.co/LZaX6iZLTH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 2, 2020

According to Inter Milan's former president, Lautaro Martinez is looking forward to playing alongside Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi and would not pass up the opportunity to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, Moratti also mentioned that Martinez was happy at Inter Milan and that Barcelona and Lionel Messi would have to work hard to bring the striker to the Camp Nou.

"Inter intend to keep Lautaro. He's a player with a lot of potential, but everything depends on what the player wants. Lautaro is very comfortable at Inter."

Barcelona can offer Lionel Messi to seal Lautaro Martinez signing, according to Moratti

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez play together for the national team

Lautaro Martinez has been heavily linked with a transfer to Barcelona in recent weeks. The young striker certainly seems to be in Lionel Messi's good books after the Barcelona captain vouched for the hitman's talents a few months ago.

Massimo Moratti put the ball in Barcelona's court and said that the transfer was entirely dependent on the offer put on the table by the Catalans.

"In the end, everything depends on Barcelona's offer and wanting to play alongside Lionel Messi is always a motivation for any ambitious player."

Barcelona has also offered several stars to Inter Milan in exchange for Lautaro Martinez. The Catalans have offered the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal in addition to other players to seal the forward's signing.

Moratti addressed the player-swap deal and voiced an outrageous opinion that involved including Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in the deal.

"There's a certain Messi who isn't bad. He's always been very tied to Barcelona. Signing him is a dream for many, but it's an impossible dream."

Lionel Messi reportedly came close to joining Inter Milan in 2006 after signing a pre-contract agreement https://t.co/gMPfWOQfcR pic.twitter.com/073kK8aBBH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 2, 2016

Lionel Messi was moments away from leaving Barcelona to join Inter Milan in 2006. Massimo Moratti, who was the Inter president at the time, acknowledged his failed attempt and kept the door open for similar endeavours in the future.

Lionel Messi has been loyal to Barcelona and will refuse a move away from the Catalan club. Moratti, however, has always believed that there is no never harm in trying.

"I didn't manage it before. Now, I don't know."

Lautaro Martinez would benefit from having Lionel Messi by his side

Barcelona is currently on the lookout for a striker to fill in for the ageing Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker's excellent relationship with Lionel Messi has been very fruitful for Barcelona over the past few years.

The addition of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona's front-line will see him team up with fellow South Americans Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and potentially recreate the 'MSN' magic that Barcelona is missing at the moment.

Massimo Moratti's ludicrous suggestions, however, seem intent on destroying Barcelona's dream team.