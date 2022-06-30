"Barcelona can save themselves the hassle of further offers" - Ex-Bayern Munich president makes defiant claim on Robert Lewandowski's future

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has opened up on FC Barcelona's attempts to sign Polish forward Robert Lewandowski this summer.

According to Hoeness, the Catalan giants are wasting their time and energy in trying to sign the 33-year-old forward. Uli Hoeness was quoted as saying the following (via Football Espana):

“I don’t know anything about a new offer from Barca. The way things are in Munich, from what I have heard in various conversations, Barcelona can save themselves the hassle of further offers.”

Despite Uli Hoeness' adamant statement, Robert Lewandowski has made it clear that he wants to move away from Bayern Munich in the summer. However, the Bundesliga giants are reluctant to see their star forward leave and want the Polish forward to honor his contract at the club. As things stand, Lewandowski still has one more year remaining on his contract with Bayern.

One can understand why Lewandowski wants to move away from the Allianz Arena. The forward has achieved everything there was to win in Germany, including the UEFA Champions League, which he won back in 2020. Lewandowski has won eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern, adding to the two he won with Borussia Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski is also Bayern Munich's second-highest goalscorer of all time. The forward has scored 348 goals in 384 games for the Bavarian giants across all competitions.

FC Barcelona have admitted that they want to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Economic Vice-President Eduard Romeu has admitted that Robert Lewandowski is one of the players wanted by Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Romeu was quoted as saying the following earlier this month (via Football Espana):

“He is one of the requests of the technical staff. The player has manifested his desires. It’s very important that a player of this level shows that predisposition to come to Barcelona. If we are able to do our jobs, he is a viable option.”

Barcelona are doing all they can to secure a deal for Lewandowski before the transfer window closes. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have made a new proposal to Bayern Munich for the Polish forward. The new offer will be worth €40 million plus various other add-ons.

It is worth mentioning that Bayern Munich have already signed a new forward who can serve as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Bavarian giants have brought in Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer on a three-year deal.

