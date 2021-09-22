“Barcelona can’t hope for miracles” - Ronald Koeman's rallying cry to fans before walking out of press conference 

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman stunned journalists on Wednesday in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Cadiz. The Dutch manager walked into the room as scheduled, read a statement, and left without taking any questions.

Barcelona have not made the best of starts to the season and Ronald Koeman is under pressure. There have been calls for his sacking from the board members and fans and things seem to be getting to the Dutch manager.

Ronald Koeman was unwilling to take any questions today as he was sure there would be more questions about his future at the club. The former Ajax manager's statement read:

"Hello everyone, the club is with me as the coach in a situation of rebuilding. The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activites and vice versa. This means that we as a team have to rebuild the football team without being able to make any big financial investments, this needs time. The young talent today could end up being the next big world stars in just a few years. In order to reconstruct this team means that young players get opportunities, like Xavi and Iniesta had in their day, but we must ask for patience."

The statement continued:

"What's more, being in a high ranking in the league would be a success. This is a great footballing school for these talents. In the Champions League, we can't hope for miracles. The defeat to Bayern last week has to be focused from that perspective. The process that we are in right now, the staff with the team, deserves unconditional support, in word and in actions. I know the press recognize this process. It's not the first time in FC Barcelona's history that this has happened. We count on your support in this difficult time. The staff and the players are very happy with the great support from the fans like we had against Granada. Visca el Barca."

What next for Barcelona?

Barcelona are eighth in the league table with two wins and the same number of losses from their opening four games. They face Cadiz tomorrow night before hosting Levanta on Sunday.

After the aforementioned two games, they have a challenging round of fixtures coming up with Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Dynamo Kyiv, and Real Madrid.

