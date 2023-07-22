Barcelona cancel pre-season friendly against Juventus after several players get affected by stomach virus

Barcelona's much-anticipated friendly showdown against Juventus at the Levi's Stadium has been axed because of a pesky stomach bug (viral gastroenteritis) sweeping through the Blaugrana ranks. As the clock ticked closer to the awaited 7:30 PM kickoff, hopes of a spectacular face-off on American soil were dashed.

The Catalans made it official with a statement (via Barca Universal):

"FC Barcelona hereby informs that the game against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 PM at Levi’s Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been canceled. A significant part of the Blaugrana squad has viral gastroenteritis.”

Fans had marked their calendars, eager to witness Barcelona clash with the Bianconeri in what would have been their inaugural pre-season friendly in the USA. All the signals had been positive as training sessions played out smoothly over the preceding days.

But, as fate would have it, a nasty bug has its grip on the squad, even sidelining Jules Kounde on day one, making him miss out on that day's drills. The number of affected players remains shrouded in mystery, which will have fans speculating just how serious the situation is.

Nevertheless, Barcelona gear up to challenge Arsenal next, aiming to set the SoFi Stadium alight this coming Wednesday (July 26), and that particular game has not been canceled.

Barcelona pick their captains for the upcoming season

The Blaugrana has rung in a new era with a fresh leadership hierarchy as they gear up for the upcoming season. Gone are the days of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba leading the brigade.

The departure of these stalwarts has paved the way for a revamped lineup of captains ahead of the new season, all of whom Barca revealed on social media.

Stepping into the limelight and donning the distinguished armband as the first captain is Sergi Roberto. His commitment to Barcelona may be unquestionable, but speculations are rife over the extent of his on-field presence next season. After all, last season, he started just 15 La Liga games, and the season before, he started just four.

With a starting XI spot not set in stone, his leadership might be more influential off the pitch than on it. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has become a beacon of stability between the sticks, and will now take on a more significant mantle as second captain.

Adding to the defensive cornerstone is center-back Ronald Araujo, stepping into the captaincy shoes for the first time. The final captain is Frenkie de Jong, another debutant in the captain's circle but a force to reckon with in the middle of the park.