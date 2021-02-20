Barcelona captain Lionel Messi yet to speak with other clubs about his future - Reports 

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has reportedly not decided on where he will play next season.

According to a report by ESPN, the 33-year-old's representatives have not opened talks over a potential transfer. Lionel Messi himself has stated in the past that he will wait until the end of the season before deciding his next move.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead in the short term and just want to see how the season finishes. I will not negotiate with other clubs. I will wait for the season to end and in June I will decide,” said the Barcelona superstar recently.

The Argentina international is out of contract at Barcelona in June 2021 and has been linked with several clubs including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

City and PSG have been identified as the strongest suitors and the fact that the Rosario native will be available for free increases his appeal.

Lionel Messi had submitted an official transfer request to Barcelona last summer, citing several reasons as his motivation to leave Camp Nou.

The club, however, insisted Messi was still contractually bound to them, leaving him with no option but to rescind his decision to avoid a protracted court battle.

Despite this temporary ceasefire, it is widely believed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave Catalunya this summer.

Is there still hope for Lionel Messi at Barcelona?

Barcelona have been poor on the continent

Lionel Messi cited an inability to compete in European competition as one of the primary reasons for wanting to leave Barcelona.

His transfer request came in the wake of his team's 8-2 demolition by Bayern Munich which saw the club exit the UEFA Champions League in embarrassing fashion for the fourth straight season.

Another humbling, this time at the hands of a Neymar-less PSG, has followed this year. Kylian Mbappe took on a leading role as the Parisians trashed Barcelona 4-1 on their own turf.

The Blaugrana remain far from ready to compete on the continent and this may result in an exit for their talisman.

Lionel Messi also cited conflicts with ousted club president Josep Bartomeu as a major cause of consternation. But following Bartomeu's resignation, fresh presidential elections have been arranged.

The new president could offer Lionel Messi a clear blueprint of the club's future plans to reclaim their place at the summit of European football.

As it stands, nothing is certain, although the outcome of the presidential elections could have a strong say in deciding Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona.