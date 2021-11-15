Barcelona closely monitoring Chelsea star who Xavi “values” in terms of ability: Reports 

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Cesar Azpilicueta's contract status as he enters the final six months of his Chelsea contract, according to ESPN sources. Barcelona signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer. The insiders say the club will continue to look for out-of-contract players due to the club's financial difficulties.

After captaining Chelsea to Champions League glory last season, Azpilicueta, 32, has made 12 appearances for the Blues this season. He is a regular under coach Thomas Tuchel. However, with his contract expiring next summer, the Spain international has yet to commit to new terms at Stamford Bridge. It has piqued the interest of Barcelona, who have previously shown an interest in the defender.

According to ESPN, Chelsea is still in talks with Azpilicueta and hopes to extend his contract, but no deal has yet been reached for him to stay in London. Xavi Hernandez, the new Barcelona coach, would be particularly interested in Azpilicueta if he chooses to end his contract with Chelsea.

Xavi thinks signing Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta could benefit young Barcelona defenders greatly

Cesar Azpilicueta in action for Chelsea

Xavi values his ability to play right-back in a four-man defense or on the right side of a back three, according to ESPN sources. He's even made appearances for Spain as a centre-back in the back four. Sergino Dest (21), Eric Garcia (20), Oscar Mingueza (22) and Ronald Araujo (22) would all benefit from Azpilicueta's leadership and expertise (22).

Barca signed Dani Alves last week for that purpose, though he won't be allowed to play until January, when the transfer window reopens. Since leaving Sao Paulo in September, Alves, 38, has signed a contract until the end of the season. He appears to be an excellent fit for Barcelona's current lineup.

Azpilicueta has been at Chelsea since 2012, having previously played for Osasuna and Marseille. He has over 400 Premier League appearances under his belt and has just returned to the Spain squad under Luis Enrique. He has made 36 appearances for his country, with 11 of them coming in 2021 following a three-year absence from international football.

