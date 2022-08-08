"Barcelona is a commercial monstrosity" - Ex-Dutch international accuses Catalans of blackmailing and harassing Frenkie de Jong

Former Netherlands goalkeeper Ronald Waterreus accused Barcelona of harassing Frenkie de Jong during the current transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea. However, it is largely believed that the player prefers to stay at Camp Nou. Barca owe De Jong €17 million in deferred wages, which is proving to be a big hurdle for the midfielder to sort out his future beyond this summer.

Barcelona have even asked De Jong to almost cut his salary in half if he wants to stay at the club. Keeping that in mind, Waterreus questioned the club's transfer policy during the current transfer window.

Despite their fragile economic situation, Xavi's side have signed Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen this summer.

This doesn't sit right with Waterreus, who said while speaking to Algemeen Dagblad (h/t AS):

“I can no longer hear the slogan 'Més Que Un Club' (more than a club). Barcelona is a commercial monstrosity, in my eyes it symbolizes everything that makes modern football so ugly."

Barcelona are eager to offload the Dutch midfielder against his wishes so they can balance their books before the end of the transfer window. Waterreus, who played for PSV Eindhoven between 1994 and 2004, suggested that De Jong should move to United to keep his World Cup dream alive.

"The way they are now blackmailing Frenkie is a striking example of this. I hope he keeps his balance and stays unless they harass him more and wreck his own chances heading into the World Cup. So he better go to United...”

De Jong has played 138 games for the Blaugrana so far, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists across all competitions.

Barcelona's De Jong 'sole focus' for United

According to Express Sport, De Jong is still the sole focus for United in the summer transfer window. The report quashed claims of the Red Devils being linked with a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

United suffered a humbling 1-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League game on Sunday, August 7. The need for a world-class midfielder was evident during the game.

United were often careless with the ball and only completed 82% of their passes against the Seagulls. New boss Erik ten Hag had Donny van de Beek and James Garner as his only midfield options on the bench.

While the former has been isolated from first-team football ever since his move from Ajax in 2020, the latter is yet to gain Premier League experience. Going by what he saw at Old Trafford against Brighton, Ten Hag could go all out to sign a proven central midfielder in the coming weeks.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury