Barcelona to complete move for Memphis Depay if Ronald Koeman stays at the club - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

According to Marca, the former Manchester United winger has agreed to terms with the La Liga giants and will join them on a free transfer this summer if Ronald Koeman stays on as their manager.

Ronald Koeman's position as Barcelona manager has been up in the air since Joan Laporta was elected as the president of the club.

Barcelona endured a torrid start to their 2020-21 campaign. However, the Catalans have progressed under Ronald Koeman since the turn of the year. They defeated Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final last month to claim their first piece of silverware in two years.

The Blaugrana currently occupy third place in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with two games left to play this season.

A recent dip in form has seen Barcelona win just two of their last five games in La Liga, slimming down their chances of winning the league title this season.

However, Barcelona are going through a transitionary phase under Ronald Koeman's management and are likely to give the Dutchman more time at the helm.

Lyon winger Memphis Depay is reportedly keen to work with Ronald Koeman and will be willing to cut his salary demands in order to force through a move to Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona have agreed terms to sign Memphis Depay 🤝✅



More: https://t.co/EzhdawqUK4 pic.twitter.com/zJ7nENLL9H — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 13, 2021

Barcelona need to back Ronald Koeman in the transfer market

Memphis Depay has been in fine form for Lyon

Barcelona have been a club in turmoil over the last few years. However, they seem to have found some kind of stability on the field since hiring Ronald Koeman as manager.

Sergio Aguero ‘crazy’ about Barcelona free transfer but ‘Ronald Koeman wants Memphis Depay instead’ https://t.co/McQN5i2TOo — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 11, 2021

Barcelona will need to back the Dutchman in the summer transfer window if they are to help him continue his progress with the squad.

The signing of Memphis Depay would go a long way in showing Koeman that the club has faith in him and his plans for the future.