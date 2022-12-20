Barcelona confirm 5 players are back in training after FIFA World Cup

Five Barcelona stars are back in training after the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Catalan club have confirmed.

Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba, and Gavi have all returned after their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end in the Round of 16.

All five Barcelona stars were in the Spain squad for the World Cup. Luis Enrique's side, however, were eliminated from the Round of 16 stage after a penalty shootout loss to semi-finalists Morocco.

Barcelona stars Pedri, Gavi, and Busquets were mainstays at the heart of La Roja's midfield. The likes of Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres were crucial parts of the team as well.

Sergio Busquets, who captained Spain in Qatar, announced his retirement from international football after the tournament. The defensive midfielder made 142 appearances for La Roja and won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro trophies.

Xavi Hernandez reacted to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets announcing his international retirement

Sergio Busquets was Xavi Hernandez's midfield partner for club and country for a considerable amount of time. The duo, along with Andres Iniesta, formed one of the most devastating midfield partnerships in the history of recent football.

Busquets decided to hang up his boots after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Xavi, who is now Busquets' coach at Barca, reacted to it, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“In the end it’s a personal decision that you make when you feel the time is right. You will have seen it like this. I wish you luck, He is a player who has made history, a legend. One of the best midfielders in world soccer and the best defensive midfielder in the history of Spain. I congratulate him.”

Busquets' future at the Catalan club looks uncertain as well, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023. The player has been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami, however, he is yet to make a final decision on his Barcelona future.

