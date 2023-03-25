Barcelona confirm midfielder is ruled out with hamstring injury

Barcelona have released a statement confirming that star midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a hamstring injury.

De Jong was called up by the Netherlands for their two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this month. However, he was forced to return to Catalonia, and tests indicated that he had sustained an injury. A statement on the Blaugrana website read:

"Tests carried out on the first team player Frenkie de Jong have revealed that the first-team player has a hamstring injury in his right thigh. He is unavailable for selection, and his recovery will determine his return."

The Dutchman's injury comes as a blow for Barcelona, who are already without another young star, Pedri, in midfield. Winger Ousmane Dembele is also sidelined, while they recently confirmed that centre-back Ronaldo Araujo is nursing a groin injury.

It remains to be seen how long De Jong will be out for. Xavi Hernandez's return to action after the international break on April 1 with a La Liga encounter against Elche. They then face the all-important second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on April 5.

Frenkie de Jong has been in incredible form for Barcelona this season

Xavi Hernandez's decision to play four midfielders in his starting XI seems to have aided Frenkie de Jong in finding his best self for Barcelona. The Dutchman has been one of their best players this season.

De Jong has made 34 appearances across competitions for his club this term. He has also featured in 24 of their 26 La Liga games, scoring twice and averaging 1.3 key passes, 1.2 interceptions, 1.3 tackles and 4.2 successful duels per game.

The midfielder recently helped guide Barcelona to a 2-1 home win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the league just before the international break. While Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie got the decisive goals for the hosts, De Jong ran the show from midfield.

He completed 94% of his passes, laid out a game-high five key passes and made three dribbles. The former AFC Ajax star also won two fouls and eight of his nine ground duels and recorded three tackles, two interceptions and a clearance.

Thanks to De Jong's immense display and Kessie's late winner, Barcelona moved 12 points clear of Real Madrid atop La Liga with 12 games to go as a first league title in four years beckons.

