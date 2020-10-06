Barcelona: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window

Barcelona suffered a miserable season last year and had plenty of work to do in the transfer market. Amid several controversial decisions and transfer sagas over the past few months, the Blaugrana have managed to cover some of their bases in the transfer market this summer.

Barcelona have had a particularly eventful transfer window this summer and seem to have solved some of their problems going into the new season. The Catalans may not have achieved all their targets this summer but have managed to bring in some talented young players.

Agreement with Ajax for transfer of @sergino_dest!#DE2TCuler — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2020

The priority for Barcelona in this transfer window to reduce the average age of the side. The Catalan club fielded an ageing side in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat as a result. Ronald Koeman has emphasised on the importance of youth at Barcelona and has promised to use the club's younger players.

Barcelona have parted ways with veterans Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, and Ivan Rakitic over the past month. Suarez and Rakitic have moved to Barcelona's La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and Sevilla and will face the Catalans this season.

Barcelona have signed young players this summer

Pedri and Trincao are great prospects

Barcelona have brought in a few exciting young players this season. Francisco Trincao had an excellent season in Portugal and the Catalans have brought the winger to the club for a fee of €31 million.

Pedri has always made his way to Barcelona from Las Palmas. The 17-year-old midfield prodigy had a bright season in the Segunda division and his technical skills make him the perfect fit for Barcelona's style of play. Matheus Fernandes also joined Barcelona from Palmeiras for a transfer fee of €7 million.

Barcelona have also solidified their back-line by adding Ajax full-back Sergino Dest to their ranks. The Blaugrana also wanted to sign former La Masia prospect Eric Garcia but failed to convince Manchester City to part ways with the defender.

LATEST NEWS! Agreement with PSG for the transfer of @Rafinha — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 5, 2020

The Catalans sold right-back Nelson Semedo to Premier League club Wolves for a commendable fee of €30 million. Rafinha and Marc Cucurella have also left the club on permanent transfers.

In yet another controversial transfer saga involving a financial escapade, Barcelona allowed Arthur to move to Juventus in a transfer that saw the experienced Miralem Pjanic join the Catalan squad. Barcelona's board has been heavily criticised in the past for their lack of sporting project and did not do itself any favours with a swap deal that did not please the Barcelona fanbase.

Arthur has left Barcelona

Barcelona have started their season well under Ronald Koeman with a different tactical set-up but their new signings will need time to adjust to the team's style of play. The likes of Pedri and Francisco Trincao have made a few substitute appearances for Barcelona and will have to wait their turn.

Ins: Francisco Trincao, Pedri, Miralem Pjanic, Sergino Dest, Matheus Fernandes

Outs: Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, Arthur, Marc Cucurella, Rafinha, Monchu, Jean-Clair Todibo (loan)

