According to a report published by the Express, Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has told Pep Guardiola and his club that he wants to move to his boyhood club Barcelona on a free transfer next season.

The talented Spanish defender will run out of a contract at Manchester City next summer and has expressed his intentions to return to Barcelona. Eric Garcia rose through the ranks at Barcelona's famed academy La Masia before securing a move to Manchester City three years ago.

Eric Garcia told Manchester City board that he’ll join Barcelona in January or next June as a free agent. He won’t change his mind. Eric wants Barça as his next club. 🔵 #MCFC #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Barcelona have been in the market for a young defender and Manchester City's Eric Garcia seems to fit the bill. The 19-year-old Catalan star is technically gifted and could be the ideal addition to Barcelona's squad. Ronald Koeman has expressed plenty of interest in Eric Garcia and is likely to be open to a potential move.

With clubs across Europe plagued by financial difficulties, a free transfer for one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League could work wonders for Barcelona. Manchester City are not in the best shape at the moment and will have to rely on their management to improve their defence over the next few years.

Barcelona's transfer saga with Manchester City defender Eric Garcia set to continue

Eric Garcia is an excellent talent

Eric Garcia has played an important role for Manchester City this year and did well alongside Aymeric Laporte in the Cityzens' back-line. The Spaniard has plenty of potential but will need to prove himself at the highest level on a more consistent basis.

The La Masia defender joined Manchester City from Barcelona in 2017 and has improved under Pep Guardiola over the past three years. Eric Garcia has been touted as the natural heir to Gerard Pique's throne at Barcelona and will likely make the move to Catalunya next year.

Eric Garcia is only 19 years old at the moment and has already played against some of the biggest teams in the Premier League. Barcelona have expressed interest in the defender for over three months now but have failed to convince Manchester City to part with the prodigious centre-back.

Ronald Koeman just confirmed that “we want Eric Garcia here”. Barça are preparing their last bid to Manchester City - still working to sell Jean Clair Todibo. #FCB have a total agreement with Eric on personal terms to sign him right now or on June 2021 as a free agent. 🔵🔴 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Barcelona have been in desperate need of defensive reinforcements over the past year and will have been disappointed not to complete Eric Garcia's signing over the summer. The Catalans bid of €17 million was rejected by Manchester City in the transfer window.

Manchester City value Eric Garcia at €20 million but will now have to acknowledge that the Spanish defender will leave the club for free next year. Pep Guardiola has signed Ruben Dias from Benfica to partner Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia's interest in Barcelona is likely to see the Spaniard spend a large part of this season on the bench.

Eric Garcia has grown under Pep Guardiola

Barcelona have struggled against talented teams over the past few months and have revamped their squad and tactical set-up under Ronald Koeman. The Dutch manager has implemented a 4-2-3-1 formation at Barcelona and is now looking to improve his side's defence.

Manchester City have defensive problems of their own and have managed only four points from three games this season. Pep Guardiola has plenty of work to do to bring the Cityzens' season back on track and may have to rely on Eric Garcia ahead of a hectic schedule.

