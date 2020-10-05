Reports: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez set to be in Argentina starting XI for World Cup qualifier match against Ecuador

According to a report published by Argentine media outlet Mundo Albiceleste, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is set to welcome captain Lionel Messi into this squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The Barcelona captain is likely to play a pivotal leadership role in his national team for the next two years.

In addition to Lionel Messi, several other high-profile names have also been called up to the Argentina squad. With tricky matches against Ecuador and Bolivia over the next two weeks, Lionel Messi and his Argentina team will have to be at their best to propel the side to a comfortable position in the qualification table.

Players arrive at Argentina camp, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala to arrive on Monday. https://t.co/5fSzdn1dIZ — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 5, 2020

Argentina have a revamped squad this year with several young stars putting in excellent performances across Europe. Lionel Scaloni has focussed heavily on achieving the right balance with Argentina and will now have to integrate Lionel Messi into his well-drilled team.

The Argentina national team has not played an official fixture in nearly a year and the players will not have much time to adjust to their new surroundings. Lionel Messi and his manager have plenty of work ahead of them to ensure that Argentina do not falter in these World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina look to Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi will play an important role for Argentina

Argentina have not met expectations in international tournaments over the past decade and will go into the 2022 World Cup with a renewed sense of expectation. Lionel Messi is approaching the twilight of his career and will want to win an international trophy before he retires from the game.

Lionel Scaloni has selected a well-rounded squad for the World Cup qualifiers and has reportedly finalised most of his starting eleven in the build-up to the game. Lautaro Martinez is likely to partner Lionel Messi in Argentina's forward line.

The third spot in Argentina's attack is up for grabs with Paulo Dybala and Marcos Acuna available in the squad. Dybala has often struggled to get going with Argentina in the presence of Lionel Messi but has grown at Juventus and will want to prove his mettle with his national team.

Argentina possible eleven for World Cup qualifier vs. Ecuador with Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Lucas Ocampos and Lautaro Martinez to start. https://t.co/LDk21STecw — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 29, 2020

Lucas Ocampos has enjoyed an excellent year for Sevilla so far and is set to take his place in Argentina's starting line-up. The enigmatic winger can also play in a deeper position in the midfield and his role in the team will depend on Paulo Dybala's inclusion.

Scaloni has also selected Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in his squad. The defence has been an area of concern for Argentina over the past few years and the team management will have to devise a plan that allows the likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez to express themselves in the final third.

Martinez is in excellent form

Emiliano Martinez has enjoyed an excellent few months in the Premier League with Arsenal and Aston Villa and has made a name for himself in England. The shot-stopper has been rewarded by Lionel Scaloni and is sure to make the goalkeeper's position in Argentina his own this year.

Argentina have a robust and reliable squad that can hold its own over the next few years. The team will have to ensure that it does not depend too heavily on Lionel Messi and needs to allow the talismanic Argentine to express himself on the pitch.

