Reports: Barcelona in the market for players before transfer deadline

According to reports in the Spanish media, Barcelona still have big plans for the transfer market and are looking to pull off a few more signings over the weekend. The Catalans have seen several departures in the transfer window this season and are looking to add a few players to their ranks ahead of a hectic La Liga schedule.

With the transfer window deadline only days away, Barcelona will have to make quick strides as far as the transfer market is concerned. The Blaugrana did manage to sign Sergino Dest this week and are reportedly intent on making further progress before the end of the week.

Agreement with Ajax for transfer of @sergino_dest!

Barcelona have gone after several players in the transfer market this season and will have to move quickly to achieve their targets this week. The Catalans are currently in a transition phase under Ronald Koeman and are looking to sign young and talented players.

Barcelona have made an excellent start to their La Liga season and will have to be at their best to get the better of Sevilla this weekend. Ronald Koeman has made a few important changes to the Blaugrana's set-up and his presence has worked wonders at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona looking to make further strides in the transfer market

Barcelona were excellent against Celta Vigo

Barcelona showed a resilient side to their game during the week and overcame a difficult fixture against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos. The Blaugrana played more than half the game with a numerical disadvantage but showed plenty of heart and recorded a crucial 3-0 victory.

The Catalans completed the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax earlier this week. With Nelson Semedo securing a transfer to Wolves, Barcelona needed an alternative at right-back and the 19-year-old Sergino Dest is an excellent investment for the future.

Barcelona were also linked to Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum with Ronald Koeman looking to introduce a palpable Dutch influence at the club. Neither deal has materialised, however, and the Catalans will have to look elsewhere to reinforce their squad.

Ronald Koeman just confirmed that "we want Eric Garcia here". Barça are preparing their last bid to Manchester City - still working to sell Jean Clair Todibo.

Barcelona have also been working on a potential transfer for La Masia product Eric Garcia for the past month. The Manchester City defender has excelled under Pep Guardiola and is reportedly interested in a return to his boyhood club.

The Blaugrana suffered from a distinct lack of defensive prowess last season and will have to improve that aspect of their squad going into their new La Liga campaign. Eric Garcia is only 19 years of age and has been touted as Gerard Pique's heir at Barcelona.

Eric Garcia is a Barcelona transfer target

Barcelona have been in excellent form and Ronald Koeman's switch toa 4-2-3-1 formation has yielded positive results for the Catalans. The likes of Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, and Frenkie de Jong have run the show for Barcelona so far and the performances of the young players at the club bode well for Barcelona's future.

The Blaugrana host Sevilla at the Camp Nou this weekend and will hope to make it three wins in three games in La Liga. Barcelona have improved as a team since their humiliation in the Champions League and have a point to prove this season.

