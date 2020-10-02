Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Barcelona in La Liga as the Catalans host Sevilla at the Camp Nou in a crucial fixture this weekend. Ronald Koeman has enjoyed a positive start to life at Barcelona and can make it three wins from three games with a victory in this fixture.

Sevilla have also enjoyed a bright start to their La Liga campaign and have won both their games in the league. The Europa League champions edged Levante to a hard-fought 1-0 victory last week and will have to be at their best in this game.

Barcelona showed a resilient side to their game against Celta Vigo and dominated the Galicians in emphatic fashion earlier this week despite a distinct numerical disadvantage. The Catalans have been a resurgent force this season and are the favourites to win this fixture.

🎥 The Plays Of The Game #CeltaBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2020

Barcelona vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Sevilla are two of the most prestigious clubs in Spain and have played a total of 55 fixtures against each other since the turn of the century. The Catalans have a massive advantage over the Andalusians and have won 36 matches as opposed to Sevilla's nine victories.

Sevilla benefitted immensely from a Julen Lopetegui masterclass as Los Palanganas held Barcelona to a 0-0 stalemate after the La Liga restart earlier this year. Barcelona have shown considerable improvement under Ronald Koeman, however, and hold the upper hand in this game.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: La Liga 2019/20: Team of the season

Barcelona vs Sevilla Team News

Barcelona have a few notable absentees

Barcelona

With Clement Lenglet suspended for this fixture, Ronald Araujo is likely to be rewarded for his excellent performance against Celta Vigo with a start against Sevilla. Barcelona will also have to do without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, and Martin Braithwaite in this game.

Barcelona put in a stunning display against Celta Vigo but will have been exhausted after the game. Sergio Busquets put in a massive shift during the week and might be replaced by Miralem Pjanic in the line-up.

Injured: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Clement Lenglet

Sevilla have a strong squad

Advertisement

Sevilla

Sevilla have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will have to field their best eleven against Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic is also likely to face Barcelona for the first time in over six years this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yusuf Bono; Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Munir El Haddadi, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have a formidable and experienced squad and Julen Lopetegui will be counting on the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas to lead his team across the finish line at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have been exceptional over the past two weeks, however, and will want to build on their positive results so far.

Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, and Frenkie de Jong had excellent outings against Celta Vigo and will want to replicate their heroics in this game. Antoine Griezmann was unable to express himself against the Galicians and will hope to put in a better performance over the weekend.

Advertisement

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Sevilla

Also Read: Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona: Player Ratings as ten-man Blaugrana make stunning statement with resilient display | La Liga 2020-21