Reports: Manchester United make Jadon Sancho transfer decision

According to several sources in the English media, Manchester United have all but abandoned their pursuit over Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho and are now looking elsewhere to solve their problems in the final third.

The Red Devils have not met expectations in their first few games of the Premier League season and will have to be shrewd on the last day of the transfer window. Manchester United have been heavily criticised for their failures in the transfer market and will have to make amends today.

Man United will complete both deals for Cavani and Alex Telles tomorrow... and are still in negotiations with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé, offering a loan.



If Démbélé will join Manchester United, Barcelona will try again to sign Memphis Depay on a permanent deal. 🔴 #MUFC #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

Manchester United are currently in the market for a winger and have reportedly identified Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as a potential choice in the final hours of the transfer window. The Red Devils reportedly want to complete a loan deal for the French star and are currently negotiating with Barcelona.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in desperate need of reinforcements in order to ensure that Manchester United have the manpower to compete on multiple fronts this season. The Red Devils have a tricky Champions League schedule over the next two months and will need an excellent squad to take them through this season.

Also Read: Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland names seven strikers better than him at the moment

Manchester United look to complete loan deal for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has not met expectations at Barcelona

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele is an exhilarating prospect in his prime but has struggled during his time at Barcelona. The pacy Frenchman has had several problems with his fitness over the past few years and has fallen out of favour at the Catalan club.

Several questions have also been raised about Ousmane Dembele's work ethic at Barcelona. The French forward has enjoyed some special moments at the Camp Nou but has been far too inconsistent for the club's liking.

Manchester United have been trying to bring Jadon Sancho to the Premier League for several months now and the deal seems to have fallen flat. Borussia Dortmund have refused to let their prized possession slip away from them and Manchester United have been forced to look for alternatives.

Dortmund tell Manchester United €90m is nowhere near enough for Jadon Sancho https://t.co/4ex7LeCBRd By @FabrizioRomano #mufc #bvb — Marcus Christenson (@m_christenson) September 29, 2020

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure at the moment and needs his colleagues at the club to pull the strings in the transfer market. Manchester United have completed the signing of Edinson Cavani but need an injection of youth and energy into what has been a fairly stagnant squad.

Ousmane Dembele's acquisition may well be accompanied by a host of injury concerns but the talented winger's style of play is likely to suit the Premier League. Dembele's pace and dribbling prowess make him an exceptional asset on the counter and Manchester United will benefit from a potential agreement with Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele can turn Manchester United's fortunes around

Manchester United have not been their best selves so far in the Premier League and have managed only one victory from three games. The Red Devils were hammered by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur by a 6-1 margin over the weekend and have come under intense scrutiny.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in desperate need of reinforcements across the pitch and Manchester United will have to rely on the much-maligned Ed Woodward to salvage what has been a disappointing transfer window for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Team of the season