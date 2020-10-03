Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland names seven strikers better than him at the moment

In an interview with the 'Top 3' podcast, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has revealed his admiration for seven select strikers across Europe and has claimed that he is yet to reach the level that these players have scaled in recent years.

Erling Haaland has made a stellar start to his career in the Bundesliga and has established himself in Lucien Favre's side. The Norwegian international is an excellent poacher of the ball and is a frightening presence in the final third.

The striker has named seven strikers that he thinks are currently better than him in world football. Erling Haaland has also omitted several interesting names from his selection in the process.

The Borussia Dortmund sensation has not included Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe in his list. Lionel Messi has dropped into a more creative role in recent years and also does not find a place in Erling Haaland's list.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland includes Aubameyang and Lewandowski in his star-striker list

Lewandowski is one of the world's best strikers

Erling Haaland predictably named Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as one of the world's best forwards. The Borussia Dortmund hitman has heaped praise on his Bundesliga counterpart on several occasions in the past.

The striker also included Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his list. The Gabonese striker has been sensational for the Gunners for over two years and has carved a niche for himself in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has often drifted into a more central position in recent years at Juventus. Erling Haaland has often claimed to have modelled his game around the Portuguese superstar and has included him in his list of strikers who are currently better than him.

Robert Lewandowski is the #UCL Forward of the Year 💥 pic.twitter.com/kVTGwLa9yj — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 1, 2020

The Borrusia Dortmund prodigy has also surprisingly named Roberto Firmino as one of the few strikers who is better than him at the moment. The Brazilian striker is a part of one of the most lethal attacking trios in the world at Liverpool and while Firmino does not often get on to the scoresheet, his link-up play and his impact on Jurgen Klopp's tactical set-up has been lauded by prominent figures in the Premier League.

In addition to Roberto Firmino, several other Premier League strikers dominate Erling Haaland's list. Sergio Aguero, Timo Werner, and Harry Kane have enjoyed spectacular seasons over the past few years and the Borussia Dortmund striker hopes to emulate their achievements in his career.

Timo Werner was excellent in the Bundesliga

Erling Haaland has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund and will play a pivotal role in their attempt to wrest the Bundesliga title from reigning champions Bayern Munich this season. The Norwegian is one of several young prodigies at Borussia Dortmund and has already shown plenty of improvement under Lucien Favre.

The former RB Salzburg striker will also have to be at his best in the Champions League this season. Borussia Dortmund are arguably the best team in their group this season and will want to qualify to the knock-out stages of the competition.

