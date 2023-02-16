Barcelona consider bringing 29-year-old loanee back to club next season after recent performances - Reports

Barcelona could bring French defender Samuel Umtiti back to Camp Nou next season following his gradual rejuvenation in Serie A this term. That is according to a report from Spanish outlet Sport which claims that the Catalan giants have been left impressed by the centre-back's recent improvements and are considering his return.

It goes without saying that Samuel Umtiti has managed to turn the corner in the Italian top flight after being offloaded to Lecce on a loan deal during the summer transfer window. The Frenchman has made 12 appearances for his new club so far this season, including featuring in their last nine straight Serie A games.

The 29-year-old rolled back the years with a vintage performance at the heart of the defense in the 1-1 draw with AS Roma in the Italian top flight last time out. Many who watched the game could see that he is finally approaching the level he was at during his early days in Barcelona.

Although the Catalan giants have been brilliant at the back so far this term, they still need to add a left-footed center-back to their ranks. According to Sport, the Blaugrana are looking at the possibility of giving the nod to Umtiti, who has established himself as a regular in Lecce's starting line-up in recent weeks.

The Frenchman's loan contract with the Serie A side will expire at the end of the season. Barcelona could easily inject him into their squad and that makes sense as they won't need to pay any cost, which suits their current financial situation.

As per the same report, another option the Catalan giants are looking at is Inigo Martinez. The Athletic Bilbao defender has been on Barca's radar since the summer transfer window, with manager Xavi Hernandez said to be a huge fan of the Spaniard.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka is also said to be among the Blaugrana's list of targets to reinforce their defense ahead of next term. It remains to be seen who will eventually end up making the move.

Xavi warns Barcelona players about in-form Manchester United star ahead of Europa League showdown

Ahead of his side's clash with Manchester United in the Europa League today, Xavi has warned his side concerning the threats posed by Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford. The Barcelona manager told a press conference:

"Rashford is one of the most dangerous strikers, yes. He's very fast, a good dribbler, good in one-on-ones, and very dangerous in the transitions. We need to take care of all of #mufc's players, but Rashford is certainly one of the most dangerous in Europe."

Barca will host the Red Devils in the first leg of their knockout round playoff tie at Cam Nou later today (February 16, 2023). With both sides having impressed in recent weeks, it promises to be an epic encounter.

