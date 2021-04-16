Barcelona consider move for former academy product - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for former youth product Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard is currently plying his trade at RB Leipzig. He has impressed for the Bundesliga giants since joining the club from Dinamo Zagreb.

According to Sport, Barcelona are interested in bringing Dani Olmo back to Camp Nou this summer. However, the player's €80 million release clause could prove to be an obstacle for the Blaugrana, who will be looking to sign him for a much lower fee.

Barcelona have sold and re-signed a number of their academy products in the past. The Catalans have sold the likes of Gerard Pique, Cesc Fabregas and Jordi Alba only to re-sign them after they have developed into top-quality professionals.

Barcelona have been linked with a number of their former academy products this summer. They are said to be keen on signing Eric Garcia from Manchester City and are now interested in bringing Dani Olmo back to the club.

Dani Olmo left Barcelona in 2014 to join Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. He made his debut for the club in February 2015 at the age of just 16. He went on to become a key player for the club, making 124 appearances and scoring 34 goals in six seasons.

The 22-year-old's performances for Dinamo Zagreb attracted the attention of a number of European giants. He eventually signed for RB Leipzig in January 2020.

Dani Olmo has been in fine form since joining RB Leipzig, scoring 10 goals in 55 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side. His consistent performances even earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team in 2019. He has made eleven appearances for his country and has scored three goals.

Barcelona are looking to sign young talent like Dani Olmo to build a squad for the future

Dani Olmo is widely expected to make Spain's squad for the 2021 European Championships this summer

Like most football clubs, Barcelona have been adversely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Their increasing debts are likely to affect their performance in the transfer market this summer.

As a result, Barcelona will look to sign young players like Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo, who are reportedly eager to return to the club after spells in England and Germany respectively.

Ronald Koeman is looking to build a young Barcelona squad around the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.