Barcelona consider move for Juventus star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Catalan giants were among the clubs interested in signing the Dutchman in 2019 before he made a move from Ajax to Juventus.

According to Sport, Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Matthijs de Ligt and will look to sign him this summer. Manager Ronald Koeman and club president Joan Laporta are believed to be huge fans of the youngster.

Matthijs de Ligt rose to prominence during his time with Ajax. He made his debut for the club at just 16 and received a call-up to the Netherlands national team at the age of 17.

The centre-back soon became a key member of the Ajax squad. His strong performances for the Dutch giants earned him the Golden Boy award in 2018, making him the first defender to win the award. He led Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season.

De Ligt's performances for Ajax caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs. He eventually signed for Juventus in the summer of 2019.

The Dutchman endured a difficult first season in Turin as he took time to adapt to the physical nature of Serie A. However, he has now developed into a prominent member of Andrea Pirlo's squad and is seen as the ideal successor for the aging Giorgio Chiellini.

Despite De Ligt's importance to Juventus, Barcelona will look to pry him away from the club this summer. The Catalans are going through a transitionary phase under Ronald Koeman and have shown signs of vast improvement in recent months.

However, Barcelona are still a couple of signings away from mounting a serious challenge for the La Liga and Champions League titles next season. Their defense continues to be a source of concern for Koeman, who will look to sign a top-quality centre-back when the transfer window opens.

Barcelona may struggle to raise funds required to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Despite showing genuine interest in signing Matthijs de Ligt, Barcelona could struggle to raise funds to sign the Dutch defender.

Juventus paid £75 million to sign the defender from Ajax in 2019 and are likely to demand a fee in the range of £90 million for him.

Barcelona are considering moves for Villarreal's 21-year-old goalkeeper Marc Vidal, according to Sport, and Juventus central defender Matthijs de Ligt, reports El Chiringuito. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) April 27, 2021

Barcelona are currently suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and will have to sell a number of their star players if they are to raise funds to sign De Ligt.