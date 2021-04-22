Barcelona consider shock move for Atletico Madrid star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid sensation Joao Felix.

The Catalans are currently looking for a long-term replacement for Lionel Messi as the Argentine approaches the latter stages of his career.

According to El Gol Digital, Barcelona are ready to make a move for Joao Felix this summer. They believe that the Portuguese attacker has limitless potential and has amassed enough experience during his time with Atletico Madrid.

Joao Felix rose through the youth ranks at Benfica before making his debut for the club in 2018. He became an integral member of the squad during his first season and went on to make 43 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 20 goals. His performances for the Portuguese giants saw him win the Golden Boy award.

Felix was heavily scouted by a number of Europe's top teams but finally decided to sign for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €126 million.

The 21-year-old has often been Atletico Madrid's best player during his two seasons with the club, but his progress has been hampered by injuries.

Barcelona are a side that has shown massive signs of improvement in recent months under the management of Ronald Koeman. The Catalans seem to finally be heading in the right direction after a few seasons of turmoil.

A move to the Catalan giants could suit Joao Felix, as he will team up with the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Pedri.

• Atletico Madrid

🤑 Transfer Record : Joao Felix (£126 M)

🎯 70 Matches

⚽ 19 Goals

👟 7 Assists pic.twitter.com/EBKXVCY57r — d̴i̴m̴a̴s̴f̴d̴j̴ (@dimasaputramuh) April 15, 2021

Barcelona could struggle to raise funds to sign Joao Felix unless they sell some star players

Advertisement

Joao Felix has often been Atletico Madrid's best player during his two seasons with the club

Atletico Madrid are likely to demand a fee in the range of €120 million for Joao Felix. This could prove to be a major obstacle for Barcelona due to their current financial situation.

Time to fight for the league pic.twitter.com/fdDHKK56Ep — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2021

The club could be forced to part ways with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti if they are to raise funds for a move for Joao Felix.