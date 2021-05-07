Barcelona consider summer move for Ligue 1 star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a summer move for AS Monaco full-back Caio Henrique. However, the Catalan giants could face competition from PSG for the 23-year-old's signature.

According to UOL, Barcelona are looking for a backup option for Jordi Alba. The Spain international has been in scintillating form this season, making 46 appearances in all competitions and registering five goals and 15 assists.

Barcelona have been heavily dependent on the former Valencia man and would like to sign a left-back to reduce his workload.

Caio Henrique began his career with Atletico Madrid's youth set-up before making his debut for the club in 2016. He spent three years on loan at clubs in Brazil and joined AS Monaco in the summer of 2020 for just €10 million.

The 23-year-old has become a regular starter for AS Monaco this season, making 14 appearances in all competitions for the club. The Ligue 1 side are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of €25 million for the left-back.

Barcelona will look to hire former star Deco to help sign Caio Henrique and tap into the South American market

Former Barcelona attacking midfielder Deco's football agency represents a number of Brazilian, Portuguese and South American footballers

Since retiring from football in 2013, former Barcelona attacking midfielder Deco has started his own football agency called D20. Through the agency, Deco represents a number of Brazilian, Portuguese and South American footballers.

The latest rumors suggest that Barcelona could look to hire Deco in a director capacity in order to tap into the South American market. Deco could also assist the Blaugrana in the potential signing of fellow Brazilian Caio Henrique.

The Catalan giants have also been linked with a move for Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya this summer. They will, however, have to spend in excess of €40 million to sign the Valencia left-back. A move for Caio Henrique could prove to be a cheaper option for them.