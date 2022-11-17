Barcelona considering surprise move for Arsenal youngster - Reports 

According to Calcio Mercato, as reported by HITC, Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino.

Patino is currently on loan at Blackpool and has made 16 appearances for the club, scoring twice and assisting two more.

Xavi Hernandez's side have long been interested in the player. Patino has made two senior appearances for Arsenal in his career, scoring once against Sunderland in the EFL Cup last year.

Mikel Arteta is building a young squad at the Emirates and given Patino's potential, he might want to fend off Barcelona's interest.

The Catalan club have a young core in their midfield with Pedri and Gavi. However, Sergio Busquets is expected to leave at the end of the season as his contract is set to expire.

Frank Kessie's future also looks uncertain despite the player joining only in the summer. Hence, adding Patino is something that the Blaugrana might want to pursue.

Arsenal scout hailed Barcelona target Charlie Patino

Charlie Patino

Scout Brian Stapleton hailed Barcelona target Charlie Patino in an interview last year. He termed the Hale End graduate as the most exciting youngster in the entire squad of the north London-based side.

Speaking to GOAL, Stapleton said:

“Of all the years I’ve been scouting, he’s the best kid I’ve ever seen. I got a tip off about Charlie from a guy, so I went over there and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. He was 11 and I think he was playing in the Under-13s, and I was like ‘wow’."

Stapleton added:

“His first touch was unbelievable, his vision, his awareness of space. He was way above his years. He was on another planet to anyone else on the pitch. I made a phone call to my head of my department at Arsenal at the time, Sean O’Connor. He asked what I thought and I said, ‘Well, I’m not coming back again. I don’t need to see any more. You need to sign this kid straight away.’”

The Catalan club previously bought midfielders like Alex Song and Cesc Fabregas from the Gunners in recent times. Whether Patino will become the latest to join the list remains to be seen.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes