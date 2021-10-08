Barcelona considering a swoop for a Serie A striker in January

Barcelona are reportedly following Torino star striker Andrea Belotti as a potential transfer target. Barcelona plan on improving their squad strength in the winter transfer window and are planning a move for the Italian player in January.

Belotti joined Torino in the summer of 2015, having previously played for Palermo. The Italian international has established himself as a reliable goal scorer in the Italian league during his tenure at the club. In 231 games, he has 106 goals and 26 assists to his name. He has also established himself as a regular for the Italian national team, scoring 12 goals in 39 games.

Andrea Belotti's future at Torino, on the other hand, has been the subject of significant transfer rumors for a long time. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Torino in Serie A and has been linked with a move away from the club. Over the summer, he was in contact with a number of clubs in Italy and Europe, but no deal was struck.

Andrea Belotti stayed with Torino this summer and has made two league appearances for the team this season. He scored one goal before suffering an injury. The Italian is now injured and Torino aree yet to resolve his contract situation. Hence, Barcelona are looking to take advantage of the situation by signing him in January.

Barcelona are still in the market for a new center forward and are looking at options

Andrea Belotti in action for Torino

After Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann left the club this summer, Barcelona are on the lookout for fresh strikers. Barcelona have brought in Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero. However, the new guys have not been able to fill the shoes left by the former stars.

Since his arrival, Aguero has been sidelined with an injury and has yet to feature for the club. Given Aguero's fitness issues at Manchester City last season, the Argentine's playing time could be an issue for Barcelona as well. Luuk De Jong, on the other hand, has yet to establish himself as a valuable Barcelona player. With Martin Braithwaite also injured, it makes sense for Barcelona to sign a new centre-forward.

utdreport @utdreport Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Edinson Cavani once the January transfer window opens Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Edinson Cavani once the January transfer window opens

Given the finances, Barcelona are said to be particularly targeting players whose contracts run out next year. It will make the player available for a cheap transfer in January. Liverpool’s Divock Origi along with Edinson Cavani of Manchester United and Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli are being considered as options

