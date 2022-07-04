Barcelona considering terminating 23-year-old's contract this summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering terminating the contract of 23-year-old Senegalese defender Moussa Wague.

Xavi Hernandez has reportedly given one more week to the player to find a club that can match Barcelona’s valuation. The player was told not to join the rest of the squad on July 4, and his physical condition is currently an unknown quantity.

Moussa Wague has not played for more than a year due to a serious right knee injury he suffered while on loan at PAOK in Greece. He joins a handful of players who have been instructed not to join the training session on July 4.

Along with Wague, the likes of Clement Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, and Samuel Umtiti will also not be joining the rest of the squad. After suffering a fatal injury, Moussa Wague knows it will not be possible for him to fight for a place at Barcelona.

According to AS, the player wishes to join a smaller club in a lower league and revamp his career. The five-time Champions League winners might end up terminating the contract if Wague cannot find a club in the coming time.

"We just want to say thanks to him as he wants to come to Barcelona". Barça president Laporta: "Robert Lewandowski is FC Bayern player and I prefer to keep this situation quiet. We're really happy that he wants to join Barça".

Barcelona look to make most of the remaining transfer window as Frenkie De Jong's sale looks unlikely

Barcelona are reportedly close to signing multiple players, including Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Alonso. Kalidou Koulibaly has also allegedly been offered to the club, although it is unclear whether a center-back is currently at the top of the priority list. The Spanish club was initially expected to sanction a big move for Frenkie De Jong.

President Joan Laporta recently ruled out a sale for the midfielder, meaning that the club might struggle to finance moves for the rest of the window. Bernardo Silva was on the cards with the player eager for a move to Camp Nou.

However, the club is expected to complete deals for Lewandowski and Marcos Alonso. The Polish striker, in particular, is considered a huge addition, while Leeds' Raphinha has also been consistently mentioned. At the same time, recent reports suggest that Ousmane Dembele is also set for a U-turn and might stay.

It is currently unclear what impact a potential Dembele extension might have on the club’s transfer plans. Xavi Hernandez knows that he will have to improve his team to compete against European Champions Real Madrid, and the club’s delicate financial situation means they need to tread with caution for the time being.

