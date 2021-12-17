Barcelona contact 30-year-old who considers Xavi a ‘teacher’ ahead of potential Camp Nou reunion: Reports 

Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona continue to dive deep into the bargain bin to find the players needed to strengthen their flagging team. The Catalan club is hoping to go back to competing for the big titles soon and one of the players being monitored for that purpose is former Blaugrana defender Marc Bartra.

Reports from SPORT claim that Barcelona are hoping to strike a deal for Bartra, who has fond memories of the Catalan giants. Bartra especially holds current head coach Xavi Hernandez in the highest esteem and considers him a 'teacher' who helped him in the dressing room.

Bartra has one more year left on his current deal with the Verdiblanco and is at the peak of his powers at age 30. The Seville-based defender is believed to have the required experience to help settle Barcelona’s young defense.

The La Masia graduate is enjoying an impressive run of form with Real Betis. Having spent four years at the club with 124 appearances under his belt, Bartra has established himself as a key player in the team.

The star remains a vital part of Betis' defensive unit, with the Seville-based club winning 11 of the last 12 games he played in. Manuel Pellegrini and the Betis board will be hoping to keep a hold of their star man. However, they will not turn down a good offer for the defender who is entering the twilight years of his career.

We are in year zero after Messi: Joan Laporta asks Barcelona fans to give Xavi Hernandez time

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has asked fans to give Xavi some time to improve the club's downward fortunes. Laporta made it clear that the Catalan giants face many issues that won't be solved overnight, stating that Lionel Messi had left the club. Laporta recently said:

“We should never forget that we are in year zero after Messi, of the farewell of the best player in the world. It’s not easy and through that, we have bet on Xavi Hernandez because he knows the environment and the style of the club."

He added:

“He wants to trust in the players that come through the cantera, from where he arrived to the first team at Barcelona, becoming great champions. As a coach, he knows the style and the philosophy of the club. It’s not simple work because we know that football doesn’t allow you time and we accept that."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar