Barcelona dealt blow as key player likely to be out for 3 weeks after picking up knock against Sevilla: Reports

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow as defender Ronald Araujo reportedly faces up to three weeks out after picking up an injury against Sevilla (February 9). The Uruguay international had to come off in the first half of the LaLiga clash after taking a knock to the ankle.

Araujo started for Barcelona at the back, captaining the side as they sought to take advantage of their rivals' failings this weekend. The centre-back, however, lasted just 20 minutes on the pitch before being forced off after a heavy challenge.

According to AS, the 25-year-old appears to have suffered a sprained ankle in the challenge and will be out of action for at least three weeks. The report pointed out that definitive tests will be carried out on the defender on Monday to determine the extent of the sprain to his ankle.

Araujo was cynically scythed down by Sevilla midfielder Saul Niguez inside his own box as the centre-back picked up a loose ball. The defender tried to continue after receiving treatment on the pitch but was unable to do so, with 18-year-old Pau Cubarsi coming on in his place.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will be worried by Araujo's injury, seeing as the defender was making just his third league appearance for the side this season. He signed a new contract last month after deciding against leaving the club in the January transfer window, having missed most of the first half of the season with a hamstring problem.

With Araujo and Andreas Christensen out injured, Flick is now left with only Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, and Cubarsi as his centre-back options. The manager will hope that Araujo has not suffered significant damage to his ankle and is able to return in a short while.

Barcelona close gap on Madrid clubs with win over Sevilla

Barcelona have narrowed the gap to league leaders Real Madrid to just two points after a 4-1 win over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. La Blaugrana picked up all three points on offer despite going down to 10 men in the clash.

Robert Lewandowski gave his side the lead with his 19th league goal after just seven minutes before Sevilla equalized one minute later through Ruben Vargas. Fermin Lopez came off the bench for Barcelona at halftime and scored their second of the game within two minutes of his introduction.

Raphinha added a third for his side after 55 minutes before Lopez received a straight red card just seven minutes later. Going down to 10 men did not deter Hansi Flick's side, as substitute Eric Garcia headed home a fourth goal in the 89th minute.

