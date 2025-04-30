Barcelona dealt blow as star player gets subbed out after picking up knock in UCL S/F against Inter

Barcelona's hopes for reaching the UEFA Champions League finals suffered a big blow after defender Jules Kounde was substituted with an injury against Inter Milan. Both sides are currently taking each other on at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys today (April 30).

The French international limped off in the 42nd minute, replaced by Eric Garcia, appearing to be nursing some sort of leg injury. Kounde is now heavy on the list of those with fitness concerns ahead of the second leg in Milan. The Blaugrana are already missing Robert Lewandowski due to a thigh injury.

The match started terribly for the hosts as Inter's Marcus Thuram netted the fastest goal in Champions League semi-final history, scoring just 30 seconds from the start with an audacious back-heel finish. Denzel Dumfries doubled the visitors' lead in the 21st minute with a spectacular bicycle kick.

Nevertheless, Barcelona were quick to respond. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final at 17 years and 291 days. He ignited the comeback with a stunning solo goal in the 24th minute. Ferran Torres leveled the score in the 38th minute, converting a headed pass from Raphinha.

Both teams have it all to play in the second half, after a four-goal-laden first 45 minutes. Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will be hoping for some good news over Kounde's fitness as defensive solidity will be a must for the all-important second leg.

Hansi Flick's words on Barcelona facing Inter Milan

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick opened up on facing Inter Milan, revealing his plan ahead of the game. After a thrilling 3-2 extra-time Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid, they are hosting the Italian giants at the Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Under Hansi Flick's guidance, the Catalans want to use their present momentum for an attempted historic treble this season. They are leading the La Liga race already, but they need to get past Inter Milan first. Flick told the press (via Barca Universal):

“We are only focused on the first leg and that is the first part of the objective. Inter will be very difficult, they are one of the best defensive sides in Europe. They have a great midfield and great full-backs. We have to be ready."

Barcelona's long journey to the semis has been punctuated by impressive victories over Benfica and Borussia Dortmund. The side have faced fixture congestion and serious injuries to many players, including Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Alejandro Balde, but remain unbeaten playing at home in 2025.

