Barcelona dealt blow as star player taken off after picking up injury on national duty

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow as Andreas Christensen came off injured during Denmark's win over Finland. The defender came off injured in the 18th minute and could now be on the sidelines for some time.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Christensen injured his calf in the first 15 minutes of the match. He received medical attention but could not carry on for long and was taken off three minutes later.

Barcelona have confirmed his injury and are waiting for further details. The statement claimed:

"Andreas Christensen started against Finland, playing the first 18 minutes before being substituted. Denmark went on to win the Euro 2024 qualifying game at the Parken Stadium in Copenhague 3-1."

Christensen joins Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo on Barcelona's injury list.

Andreas Christensen has been in top form for Barcelona

Barcelona signed Andreas Christensen last summer on a free transfer after he ran down his contract at Chelsea. The Danish star had agreed a deal with the Blues, but decided to move on after an offer from the Catalan side.

He has been labeled as one of the best centre-backs in the world right now by Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand. However, the defender dismissed the suggestions and said:

"The national team coach said I'm one of the best centre-backs in the world? Honestly, I don't think so. Our defence at Barça has conceded only nine goals because we are a team and because of the great tactical preparation. Barcelona is a brutal attraction for footballers. There are mountains, beaches and the food is excellent."

Xavi has also called him one of the best and said earlier this season:

"Today we had three defenders that are great coming out with the ball. We knew how to suffer, and we won three golden points. We're candidates to win the league title. These three points give us tremendous morale and confidence in what lies ahead. Surely the signing of Christensen has been the less highlighted, but he has been extraordinary. I remember when people said that Real Madrid signed Chelsea's starting centre back and we signed the substitute."

Poll : 0 votes