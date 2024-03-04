Barcelona dealt blow as transfer target's father suggests player will stay at current club for another season

Barcelona target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's father has hinted that his son could stay at Napoli for another season. Badri stated that the feeling right now is that the Georgian star will pick the Serie A champions over a move away.

Speaking to Radio Serie A, Badri claimed that Khvicha will be the one making the decision over his future and no one else.

"He's the only one who can choose whether to stay at Napoli, but I think he will continue wearing the Napoli shirt. In any case, I will respect his decision," Badri said.

Badri said earlier this season:

"I want the fans to know that Khvicha does not want to change clubs and will give everything for Naples. We are very grateful."

The 22-year-old's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, spoke about the possibility of moving to Real Madrid or Barcelona right now. He wants the forward to stay in Italy.

"We don't consider that. We don't think about leaving Naples. When one day Kvara is ready to play in Madrid or Barça, we will analyze it," Jugeli insisted.

Last month, the agent stated that the future of his client would be clear in May when the season ends.

"Barcelona and PSG? Of course, there are offers for Khvicha from top clubs. Look at him! How can there be no proposals? In May, more will be clear," he added.

Kvaratskhelia has registered nine goals and four assists in 25 Serie A matches this season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia backed to join Real Madrid by former Barcelona coach

Former Barcelona academy coach Andres Carrasco stated that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be a good buy for Real Madrid. He believes the Georgian star fights until the end and told AS:

"I have witnessed in academies like Barca how the weight of expectation is in the first team of such important clubs, and how difficult it is to succeed with that pressure. For (Kvaratskhelia) it would be a leap of several steps, but I can say that he would fit into that philosophy that Real Madrid has; of fighting until the end. Kvaratskhelia was a child of Madrid, but I do not think he cares that he relates to them."

Kvaratskhelia has played 77 matches for Napoli and has been a key part of their team. He has scored 22 goals and assisted 23 times for the Serie A side since moving from Georgian club Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022.