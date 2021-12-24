Barcelona decide date to announce Ferran Torres signing from Manchester City: Reports 

Barcelona's deal to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City could be announced soon. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans have set next Monday, 27 December, as the day to make the transfer official.

The Spaniard has been in talks for a switch as Xavi's side looked to bolster their attacking options. It's rumored that the deal is worth €55 million plus variables though obstacles remain in the way. Barcelona won't be able to register the player until they reduce their current wage bill as per La Liga's rules.

“Ferrán is from Spain, Barcelona want him, he said he wants to leave, I said… leave. I called Txiki, his agent makes a deal and he’s leaving. I want players to be happy”. 🔵 “Yes, Ferrán Torres to Barça is close”, Man City manager Pep Guardiola confirms. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB “Ferrán is from Spain, Barcelona want him, he said he wants to leave, I said… leave. I called Txiki, his agent makes a deal and he’s leaving. I want players to be happy”. 🔵 #MCFC “Yes, Ferrán Torres to Barça is close”, Man City manager Pep Guardiola confirms. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB“Ferrán is from Spain, Barcelona want him, he said he wants to leave, I said… leave. I called Txiki, his agent makes a deal and he’s leaving. I want players to be happy”. 🔵 #MCFC https://t.co/jAovwCKEnT

The club is said to be working behind the scenes to offload a number of players in the upcoming transfer window. Torres could be set for a medical in the next few hours before his unveiling on 28 December.

Despite joining Manchester City only in July last year for a €23 million fee from Valencia, the 21-year-old is convinced that he could play an important role in Xavi's project.

Torres has played 46 times for the Sky Blues in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and making four assists while lifting the Premier League and EFL Cup titles.

Barcelona could kick on after Torres signing

Barcelona have struggled for goals this season. They have struck only 29 times from 18 top-flight games. The Spanish giants also bowed out of the Champions League after netting only twice in the group stages.

Interestingly, no player in the squad is currently in double digits for goals scored, with summer signing Memphis Depay leading the charts after striking eight times. Sergio Aguero's forced retirement was another big blow as the striker was initially touted to fill the void left by Lionel Messi.

However, the arrival of a young and dynamic player like Torres will be a big boost to Barcelona's attacking vanguard. He is pacy, technically brilliant, athletic, possesses excellent vision and finishing skills. What's more, Torres is no stranger to La Liga, having made 71 appearances in the competition with Los Che.

Moving to Barcelona is obviously a big step in Torres' fledgling career and he has the potential to succeed at the Camp Nou under the guidance of Xavi.

