Barcelona decide to offer 24-year-old on a permanent transfer to various top clubs in Europe: Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and chief Mateu Alemany, after much consideration, have decided to put Frenkie de Jong on the transfer market. The Barca board believes that De Jong does not fit into the team's system and must be allowed to find a suitable club for himself.

After a brilliant season with Ajax, de Jong was signed by the Spanish club in 2019 for a €75 million deal. The Dutch international has played 117 matches for the Catalan club across all competitions and has 10 goals to his name. However, the player has been criticized for his inconsistency despite having exceptional talent.

Former Barca manager Ronald Koeman also criticized de Jong for his inconsistency and the situation has remained the same under Xavi. Another reason for Barcelona's decision to sell the Dutch international is his massive wage bill. He reportedly earns £354,000-per-week.

The club are believed to be under immense financial stress and are looking forward to trimming the squad. This will help in providing enough funding for Xavi to sign players for his system at the club.

The recent El-Clasico defeat in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final was another big game where the 24-year-old midfielder failed to build his case. Barcelona come from behind to equalize against Real Madrid twice in the match. But Fede Velverde's strike in the 98th minute helped Madrid win the game 3-2 and reach the finals.

One possible destination for the talented midfielder could be Manchester City, as their manager Pep Guardiola is reported to be a great admirer of de Jong. According to El Nacional, Guardiola will be aiming to sign de Jong if the player agrees. Guardiola had expressed his desire to sign the dynamic midfielder earlier as well but the offer was turned down by Joan Laporta.

Barcelona agree to end Yusuf Demir's loan deal with Austrian club SK Rapid

Barcelona brought SK Rapid player Yusuf Demir's loan deal with them to an end. He will now return to the Austrian club.

Demir came to the Camp Nou in 2021 after spending two years as a professional footballer in Rapid Wien. The forward had a good pre-season with the squad and was given the chance to play in nine competitive matches.

Demir earned six La Liga caps and played in three Champions League matches for the Spanish club. The young striker made his La Liga debut against Athletic Bilbao and Champions League debut against Bayern Munich.

