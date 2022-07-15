Barcelona defender Gerard Pique caught listening to Shakira's song in his car while leaving training

The saga involving FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira's break-up continues. According to Marca, the 35-year-old centre-back was caught listening to his ex-partner's song in his car after leaving a training session.

The famous couple ended their 12-year long relationship last month after the Spanish defender was accused of cheating with another woman. However, there's another twist in the saga.

A TikTok user by the name of @carmonaa.23 uploaded a small video of Pique listening to Shakira's song "Inevitable" while leaving the Barcelona training complex. The video has since gone viral on the social media platform, amassing more than 4.5 million views and around 250,000 likes.

In the video, Pique was seen sitting in his car while fans tried to catch a glimpse of him. It can be seen below:

Mrs Tomdaya @LadelDiminutivo Hasta pique pasa la tusa escuchando a Shakira Hasta pique pasa la tusa escuchando a Shakira https://t.co/7ND3RvZZVM

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the couple at the moment. According to the aforementioned source, Pique ended his relationship with the girl who was responsible for his break-up with Shakira. The Colombian pop star, meanwhile, is said to be going through a difficult phase too. She is currently supported by her family and close friend Alejandro Sanz.

According to recent reports, the Barcelona defender approached Shakira following his split with the mystery woman. Thats' regarding the future of their two children, Milan and Sasha, for whom the pair wants to seek a settlement.

According to an earlier report from Marca, Shakira wanted to take the two children to Miami on a holiday. However, Pique denied her permission to do so.

Gerard Pique will want to leave Shakira saga behind ahead of new season with Barcelona

Gerard Pique will want to put his personal problems behind him as he focuses on a new season with Barcelona. According to Football Espana, the 35-year-old has been training separately as he continues to recover from the injury he picked up at the end of last season.

Gerard Pique will have additional competition next season. The Blaugrana have snapped up Danish defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

