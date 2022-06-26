Barcelona defender Gerard Pique stuns fans after being spotted with Chelsea bag at Wimbledon 

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has startled some fans after he was spotted with a Chelsea bag at Wimbledon in England. The 35-year-old defender has been in the news recently following his break up with long-time partner and pop star Shakira.

The Spanish defender has now shocked a few football fans after he was pictured with a Chelsea club shop bag at Wimbledon.

According to MARCA (via The Mirror), the defender paid a visit to the Blues' club shop to buy some merchandise for his children. His two children are reportedly big fans of the Premier League outfit.

According to the aforementioned source, Gerard Pique is a big fan of tennis and is currently at Wimbledon. The 35-year-old defender regularly attends tennis tournaments and is a big fan of fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

A picture of the Barcelona defender holding a Chelsea bag can be seen below:

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué was spotted with his kids after a trip to the Chelsea megastore. Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué was spotted with his kids after a trip to the Chelsea megastore. https://t.co/4iuAi0kMLv

These pictures have inevitably raised speculations regarding Gerard Pique's time at the Nou Camp. It is worth mentioning that the World Cup-winning defender does have previous experience of playing in the Premier League.

The Spanish centre-back was a Manchester United player for four seasons during the initial stages of his career from 2004 to 2008. The defender, however, could only manage 12 league appearances for the Red Devils during his tenure in England. He joined Barcelona in the summer of 2008 to play under Pep Guardiola.

Gerard Pique's time at Barcelona could come to an abrupt end following Andreas Christensen's expected arrival from Chelsea

Gerard Pique has every chance of dropping down the pecking order under Xavi Hernandez ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to Sports Mole, the Catalan giants are soon expected to announce the signing of Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea.

It is worth noting that the 35-year-old defender had an injury-hit 2021-22 season and only managed 27 league appearances for Barcelona.

The Spanish defender currently has a contract at the Nou Camp until the summer of 2024. However, it is difficult to see him remain at the club for long due to his age and the possible arrival of young defenders.

Barça Blaugranes @BlaugranesBarca Kepa tells Barcelona what to expect from Andreas Christensen barcablaugranes.com/fc-barcelona-t… Kepa tells Barcelona what to expect from Andreas Christensen barcablaugranes.com/fc-barcelona-t…

Chelsea, meanwhile, could do with an experienced centre-back like Gerard Pique. Thomas Tuchel's side have already seen Antonio Ruidger leave the club on a free transfer this summer, and are expected to lose Andreas Christensen to a Bosman transfer as well. The Blues therefore need defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022-23 season.

