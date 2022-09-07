Barcelona defender Jules Kounde brutally trolls Chelsea on Instagram; deletes post after fans outrage

Barcelona defender and former Chelsea target Jules Kounde trolled the Blues following their loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday (September 6). He shared his thoughts via an Instagram Story but was compelled to delete it after fans’ outrage.

Chelsea traveled to Croatia for their Champions League Group E opener against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. The mighty Blues were the overwhelming favorites to secure maximum points from their trip but failed to live up to fans' expectations. They succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 defeat in Zagreb, losing to Mislav Orsic’s 13th-minute goal.

Kounde, who was close to joining them from Sevilla before ultimately choosing Barcelona, poked fun at the west Londoners following their defeat. Via an Instagram post (now deleted), he revealed that he was glad he did not move to Stamford Bridge and showed his support for his current employers.

Accompanied by a facepalm emoji, his post read:

“I almost joined them”

Kounde, who was recently registered as a Barca player, has thus far played two games for the Blaugrana, recording two assists.

Chelsea debutants fail to impress in Champions League opener in Croatia

Thomas Tuchel named Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana in his starting XI against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening. The match marked Aubameyang’s debut for the Blues, while for Fofana, it was his first Champions League appearance as a Chelsea player. Expectations were sky-high from the pair, but neither managed to impress fans with their performance.

Fofana was caught out just 13 minutes into the match. Initially, his positioning was off, which allowed Orsic to initiate a sprint towards the west Londoners’ goal. He then failed to keep up with the Zagreb forward, allowing him to apply a dinking finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga and put his team 1-0 up.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Fofana may come good but presently, not at the level. Nothing extraordinary for all the noise. Fofana may come good but presently, not at the level. Nothing extraordinary for all the noise.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, simply did not look prepared for a match of such intensity. He looked sluggish, failed to lodge a single shot on target, and was caught offside on three occasions. It was far from the performance the Blues needed from their new center-forward.

The Pensioners return to action with a trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (September 10).

