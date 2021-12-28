Barcelona defender tests positive for COVID-19: Reports 

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has tested positive for the coronavirus after reports of the latest tests were revealed. The latest tests were carried out on the players after they returned from a week-long Christmas vacation. The players who were allowed to go on vacation from December 21 were asked to report for the training session on December 28.

Tests were carried out as per the protocols following the new Omicron variant sweeping throughout Europe. The 26-year-old French international was the only player to have tested positive ahead of Barcelona's clash against Mallorca on January 3, 2022.

La Liga has issued new rules and guidelines as Covid cases begin to rise again at an alarming rate in Spain. Recently, several confirmed positive cases have been reported at Real Madrid and the Athletic Club. Taking preemptive measures, La Liga authorities have imposed certain restrictions despite getting less affected than the Premier League.

The Football Kings @FootballKings__ La Liga confirm new covid rules and guidance for clubs amid rising cases dlvr.it/SFmwWk 👈👈 details on link 😉 La Liga confirm new covid rules and guidance for clubs amid rising cases dlvr.it/SFmwWk 👈👈 details on link 😉 https://t.co/70vIs1wmk8

Players and staff of all clubs in Spain must take an antigen test each day on which training or sporting activity takes place. This is being done to maintain daily updates through tests to contain any spread of the virus in its initial phase only.

Among the new set of rules, an RT PCR test after the return from Christmas was made mandatory. Apart from rules and guidelines, advice and protocols were issued to the clubs individually as well.

The players were also advised to come prepared for the training sessions from their rooms itself. They were told to avoid changing in the changing rooms. The clubs were also advised to discourage players from taking showers inside the stadium to allow minimal physical interaction between the players.

Barcelona president Laporta keen on signing Haaland in the summers next year

Barcelona president Jaun Laporta has reportedly met Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola. He is looking to convince the Italian agent to get Haaland to join the Catalan club in the summer transfer window next year. Laporta is also keen to ensure that Haaland does not join arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Barcelona manager does not want Los Blancos' dream of having Kylian Mbappe, Haaland and Vinicius Junior playing together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read Article Continues below

Haaland's contract with Borussia Dortmund is set to expire in the summer transfer window of 2022. He has not yet taken a decision to extend his contract further at the German club. This has brought in many European clubs preparing their bids for the 21-year-old Norwegian.

Edited by Aditya Singh